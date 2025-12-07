'That bit of messing paid off. He's made history now, he'll go down in the annals of the parish'

ST MARTIN’S MANAGER Daithi Hayes reckons a ‘bit of messing’ in training paid off as the Wexford side claimed a historic Leinster club SHC title success.

Substitute Ben Stafford, only on the pitch a matter of minutes, struck the winning point three minutes into stoppage time at Croke Park to break Shamrocks hearts.

A dramatic provincial decider was level five times in the closing 10 minutes, and eight times overall, before Stafford intervened to clinch a maiden title for his club — and a first for any Wexford side since Oulart-The Ballagh in 2015.

Asked about Stafford’s pot shot at glory in the 63rd minute, Hayes put the point from over 65 metres out down to the players taking on shots like that in training each night.

“We start off training and we lay the balls out by the sideline and the lads always have a bit of craic, they empty out the bucket by the sideline and shoot from there for a bit of craic,” said Hayes.

“Thankfully that bit of messing has paid off because I think it was his first and only touch, close enough to the sideline, straight over the bar. And sure he’s made history now, he’ll go down in the annals of the parish.”

"Ben Stafford, number 21!"

Henry Shefflin’s Shamrocks actually led by 1-4 to 0-2 early on and hinted at winning a 13th provincial title with relative ease.

But St Martin’s were the better team after that and advanced to a glamour All-Ireland semi-final against Ballygunner on 20/21 December.

“How many times have you seen a Kilkenny team steamroll someone when they get that kind of start?” said Hayes. “But we made a couple of changes in the backs and just grew into the game.

“It’s massive, it’s hugely satisfying to see and the way we won, they stuck to the way we played all year. We didn’t change, even when the pressure was on in the last few minutes. It’s hugely satisfying.

“The way we responded after the start they got, we didn’t cave in. They didn’t go into their shells. The one thing we asked them today was to be brave and to have no regrets and keep hurling the way we’ve always hurled.

“You had your heart in your mouth at times when it was going back and forward, especially with the likes of TJ Reid and Eoin Cody around there and ready to take the ball off you.

“It’s hugely satisfying when you see them winning the game that way and continuing to hurl the way we’ve hurled throughout the year. That’s a credit to the players, it takes huge nerve to do that.

Jack O'Connor and Barry O'Connor celebrate. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

“At 1-4 to 0-2, you might turn your back, you mightn’t want a puck-out, you might get the ball and launch it long. You mightn’t look for it again but they kept their heads up and kept the scoreboard ticking over.”

Man of the Match Jack O’Connor is due to be married next weekend, to former Kilkenny camogie star Grace Walsh. It’ll be back to hurling business the following weekend when St Martin’s face 2022 All-Ireland winners Ballygunner.

“I don’t think you can look any further than the next couple of days,” said Hayes.

“We’ve just made history. We’ve made history in Wexford for our own club doing back-to-back for the first time and now we’re Leinster champions as well. We’ll certainly enjoy the next couple of days and we’ll worry about the next challenge after that.”