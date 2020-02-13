St Pat's swoop for Burnley defender on the eve of the new season

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have bolstered their defensive options ahead of the start of the 2020 League of Ireland season.
The Saints today announced the signing of 20-year-old English central defender Ollie Younger.
He moves to Richmond Park on a lead deal from Premier League club Burnley that will last until July.
Younger is experienced at U23 level for the Clarets but has yet to make his first-team debut.
“I’ve been really impressed,” he said. “Training has been really good. The intensity has been spot-on, the quality as well, I’ve just been really impressed with it all and I can’t wait to get going.
“There’s a lot of players who I’ve played against over in England who have come from this league and I can tell it’s a really good league.
“Playing senior football is something I need to do for my career. To get an opportunity like this, it was a no-brainer really.”
Stephen O’Donnell’s side begin their Premier Division campaign at home to Waterford tomorrow evening.
