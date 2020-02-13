This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 13 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

St Pat's swoop for Burnley defender on the eve of the new season

Ollie Younger has joined Stephen O’Donnell’s side on a loan deal that will last until July.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 3:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,268 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5006077
Ollie Younger has joined St Patrick's Athletic.
Image: St Patrick's Athletic FC
Ollie Younger has joined St Patrick's Athletic.
Ollie Younger has joined St Patrick's Athletic.
Image: St Patrick's Athletic FC

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have bolstered their defensive options ahead of the start of the 2020 League of Ireland season.

The Saints today announced the signing of 20-year-old English central defender Ollie Younger.

He moves to Richmond Park on a lead deal from Premier League club Burnley that will last until July.

Younger is experienced at U23 level for the Clarets but has yet to make his first-team debut.

“I’ve been really impressed,” he said. “Training has been really good. The intensity has been spot-on, the quality as well, I’ve just been really impressed with it all and I can’t wait to get going.

“There’s a lot of players who I’ve played against over in England who have come from this league and I can tell it’s a really good league.

“Playing senior football is something I need to do for my career. To get an opportunity like this, it was a no-brainer really.”

Stephen O’Donnell’s side begin their Premier Division campaign at home to Waterford tomorrow evening. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie