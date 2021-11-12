St Pat's seal runner-up spot as Finn Harps' survival bid goes down to the wire

Billy King was on the mark for Pats again this evening (file photo),

St Patrick’s Athletic 2-2 Finn Harps

Darryl Geraghty reports from Richmond Park

ST PAT’S ENSURED second place in the league — their highest finish since winning the 2013 title — with a manic draw against 10-man Finn Harps, all four goals coming in eight hectic first-half minutes.

With four players on international duty and another couple out through injury, a frustrated Stephen O’Donnell was forced into a number of changes again, also naming just the six substitutes on the bench.

It wasn’t ideal preparation to try to build momentum ahead of the FAI Cup final, but Pats’ much-changed side almost edged the battling encounter in a dramatic finish that saw Kosovar Sadiki sent off for Harps and manager Ollie Horgan also dismissed.

With just 10 minutes on the clock, the hosts had a glorious chance to take the lead, nearly capitalising on a mix up at the back of Harps’ making. Mattie Smith was lightning quick to dispossess Dave Webster, who was trying to control an awkward pass back but just as Smith raced in on goal was met by the looming figure of Sadiki, who slid in at the vital moment.

Pat’s began to dominate possession as they warmed up. The impressive Darragh Burns almost found the top corner with a curled left-footed effort, and just minutes later, was at the heart of the move that led to Pats’ opening goal. Jamie Lennon’s pin-point ball over the top found speedster Burns who drilled a low cross to the middle of the area where the unmarked Billy King slotted home.

But this is an Ollie Horgan side and once again proved they are made of stern stuff, and incredibly turned the game on its head within five minutes.

Debutant Josh Keeley in the Pat’s goal had nothing of note to do other than pick the ball out of his net twice in quick succession from a Sean Boyd double.

The big front man’s first was a well struck free-kick from 25 yards that went straight through the wall, giving the 18-year old no chance.

And just two minutes later, Barry McNamee delivered an outstanding cross from the right wing that found Boyd, who rose well to flick his header over the keeper to give his side the lead.

As Harps just finished celebrating, the Athletic got back on level terms in controversial fashion. The Lennon-King combination paid dividends once again as the winger — who looked a yard offside — snuck in behind the Harps rearguard and floated a header of his own over the onrushing Mark McGinley.

The clash turned feisty as the half wore on with a spate of yellow cards, including a token yellow for Horgan who, in fairness, might have been justified in his disappointment over the equaliser.

Harps’ last win in the league came all the way back in September against Bohemians, and with four draws from their six games since, they needed all three points this evening to keep clear of the relegation play-off spot

Horgan introduced Adam Foley at half time and he really should have put his side in front with his first touches. He raced in on a sloppy pass across the back but, with the goal at his mercy, got his angles all wrong and missed the near post by a couple of yards.

Pats then had two excellent chances through two set pieces. Sam Bone seemed to have the freedom of the penalty area from Lewis’s corner kick but his low shot was brilliantly turned around the corner by Ger Doherty, on as a sub for the injured McGinley. From the resulting corner, Jason McLelland saw his header narrowly miss the top corner.

Knowing that a draw would leave their fate out of their own hands — Drogheda being safe by virtue of their goal difference and Waterford having two games to play — Harps upped the tempo in the second half pressing for a winner.

Approaching the final 10 minutes, Boyd came within a stud’s width from notching his hat-trick from another quality McNamee cross.

Harps’ challenge was made even more difficult when Sadiki was given his marching orders for petulantly kicking the ball against Burns following a free kick decision on the right wing.

And as the minutes ticked away and tensions rising, Horgan received his second yellow of the evening following a disagreement with Pats boss O’Donnell, who also received a yellow.

Substitute Chris Forrester had a chipped effort cleared off the line as the hosts pushed for the winner, but time got the better of them as Harps dug deep to earn a point.

The Saints now travel to Waterford on the final day in what could be another massive test, with Waterford potentially fighting for their Premier Division lives, whilst Harps welcome already-relegated Longford hoping that results go in their favour.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Josh Keeley, Lee Desmond, Sam Bone, Shane Griffin (Kyrian Nwoko, 84’), Jamie Lennon (Chris Forrester,74’), Alfie Lewis, Robbie Benson, Jason McClelland, Darragh Burns, Billy King, Mattie Smith.

FINN HARPS: Mark McGinley (Ger Doherty, 42’), Jordan Mustoe, Kosovar Sadiki, David Webster, Karl O’Sullivan (Adam Foley, 45’), Sean Boyd (Tunde Owalabi, 90+4), Barry McNamee, Mark Coyle, Dan Hawkins (John Dunleavy, 77’), Ethan Boyle, Will Seymour.

Referee: Neil Doyle