Stephen Kenny pays tribute to Damien Byrne as St Pat's boss looks for more games at Aviva Stadium

STEPHEN KENNY’S JUMPER may have been more eye-catching than his side’s performance in an Aviva Stadium stalemate with Bohemians but there was more to his choice than just a fashion statement.

The St Patrick’s Athletic manager explained how he chose to wear the ‘Supersaints’ top in honour of the late Damien Byrne, who passed away earlier this week.

Kenny described the former title-winning St Pat’s captain as an inspiration and colossus, recalling how the experienced Byrne made a lasting impression on him during his early days as a teenager at Richmond Park.

Brian Kerr, Byrne’s former manager, also opted to wear a similar jumper as he watched on among the other 21,472 supporters at Lansdowne Road.

Big big chance for Connor Parsons to give Bohs the lead!



— League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) February 8, 2026

“Yeah, it was different. It was sort of unique in that it hadn’t got a cup final feeling or anything like that. But I think it’s great for the players and it’s great to have over 20,000 at a league game. These are positives and that is fantastic for the players,” Kenny said.

“So it is something that should be embraced, really. Okay, it wasn’t a classic today. You know, it wasn’t a classic today. And you do want it to be better when it is 20,000. It was quite a tactical game. And Bohemians didn’t play with a forward at all in the first half. They played without any forwards and overloaded in their own half. And they created overloads in their own half and kept a lot of the ball but didn’t really penetrate us.

“But in the second half they did on two occasions, particularly. And we needed Joseph [Anang] to make saves. But I think the… Yeah, I view it as a very good idea. And it’s great that you get over 20,000 at a game. That’s real progress. And later in the season, you know, when the teams are really flying and the games have real consequence, it shouldn’t be dismissed either.

“I think it’s good for players in the future if they get the opportunity to play here. It’s a fantastic arena, it’s brilliant for the players to get the opportunity, they dedicate their whole lives to play and then to get the opportunity to play here. If they could get to play more regularly for whatever reason that is, yeah absolutely [they should do it].”

Kenny hailed those two saves from Anang when Connor Parsons was sent through one-on-one, and while he feels that “teams are going to have to work hard to score against us”, he admitted that it’s “we’ve stuff to work on, and I think that’s very evident.”

Creating more chances and scoring more goals are the priorities.”I’m not happy taking a nil-all draw, but I’m happy with the effort of the players. They gave everything today and I think the consistency of effort throughout,” Kenny said.

“Did we deserve more than a draw? No, we probably didn’t on the day. We didn’t create enough to warrant that. Bohemians had the better chances in the second half. And we needed Joseph Anang to make a couple of very good saves, which was important.

“The obvious area of improvement is that we need to score more goals,” the St Pat’s boss said, adding that Aidan Keena and Ryan Edmondson will get stronger together as the season goes on.

“The two strikers today will benefit from the game today. I think they will derive huge benefits from a tough workout today against a good Bohemians team.”

Their manager, Alan Reynolds, admitted his new-look side took their time to find their feet.

Bohs boss Alan Reynolds. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

“We started nervously. We looked like a new team and there were a lot of new players playing there, Senan Mullen, Harry Vaughan, Darragh Power, even who’s only in.

“I think we started nervously. I was disappointed with that. We grew into the game and it was just fine margins, I think we had the two best chances in the game and on another day you take them and win the game.

“Playing for Bohs is a challenge for players. It’s a big expectation. We put pressure on the players, there’s pressure on everyone. They got a taste of that today and it’ll stand to them. Not all the games are like this as you well know.

“I always say, ‘you play through teams, you play around teams, you play over them’. It doesn’t make a difference once you win the game. So if you have a natural centre-forward playing up there, it causes teams problems. It stretches the game then and there’s more space for us to play the way we want to play.”

Reynolds says he hopes to have striker Douglas James-Taylor back in contention for the trip to Sligo Rovers next week and that Colm Whelan wasn’t fully fit to start the game.

“I wouldn’t say it was the most exciting match, I wouldn’t have thought. Still, it comes down to chances, they had none, we had two really good ones. So, disappointed with that end of it.”