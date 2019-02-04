This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stander set for four weeks on the sideline as Ireland assess knocks for Earls, Toner and Ringrose

The IRFU hope Stander will be back in time for the round four clash against France.

By Sean Farrell Monday 4 Feb 2019, 1:31 PM
34 minutes ago 2,433 Views 11 Comments
Stander and Toner were withdrawn in the second half of the loss to England.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

AN ORBITAL INJURY looks set to keep CJ Stander out of action for at least the next two rounds of the Six Nations after the Munster man was among the bruised and battered after Ireland’s  loss to England.

The IRFU’s squad update today said the facial injury could keep Stander out for ‘up to four weeks’ a prognosis that could bring the number 8 back into contention ahead of the clash with France at the Aviva Stadium on 10 March.

Keith Earls, who was replaced at half-time after struggling through the first half having taken a heavy blow to the midriff from the knee of Maro Itoje, ‘will be managed across the early part of the week,’ say the IRFU.

Maro Itoje collides with Keith Earls Earls takes a blow from Itoje. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Devin Toner and Garry Ringrose will also be closely monitored by the medical staff over the coming day after an ankle issue and hamstring tightness respectively.

Andrew Conway has returned to Munster having reported a tight calf after training on Thursday.

