Stander set for four weeks on the sideline as Ireland assess knocks for Earls, Toner and Ringrose

AN ORBITAL INJURY looks set to keep CJ Stander out of action for at least the next two rounds of the Six Nations after the Munster man was among the bruised and battered after Ireland’s loss to England.

The IRFU’s squad update today said the facial injury could keep Stander out for ‘up to four weeks’ a prognosis that could bring the number 8 back into contention ahead of the clash with France at the Aviva Stadium on 10 March.

Keith Earls, who was replaced at half-time after struggling through the first half having taken a heavy blow to the midriff from the knee of Maro Itoje, ‘will be managed across the early part of the week,’ say the IRFU.

Earls takes a blow from Itoje. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Devin Toner and Garry Ringrose will also be closely monitored by the medical staff over the coming day after an ankle issue and hamstring tightness respectively.

Andrew Conway has returned to Munster having reported a tight calf after training on Thursday.

