Huge blow for Golden State as Steph Curry ruled out for at least three months

The six-time All-Star suffered a hand fracture in the Warriors’ defeat to Phoenix on Wednesday.

By AFP Friday 1 Nov 2019, 9:49 PM
1 hour ago 951 Views 4 Comments
The star player is expected to be ruled out until at least next February.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS star Stephen Curry will be out of action for at least three months after undergoing surgery to repair his fractured left hand, the struggling NBA giants said Friday.

A team statement said Curry underwent successful surgery at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles on Friday to fix the second metacarpal bone following the Warriors loss to Phoenix on Wednesday.

“Curry is expected to make a full recovery and an update on his status will be provided in three months,” the team said.

Curry suffered the injury after falling heavily following a foul by Phoenix center Aron Baynes during the Warriors’ 121-110 loss to the Suns on Wednesday.

The injury means that the six-time All-Star and two-time NBA MVP will not return until February at the earliest.

News of Curry’s long injury layoff was a further hammer blow to the Warriors, who were already facing a period of transition following the departure of Kevin Durant and the long-term absence of Klay Thompson, who is expected to miss the entire season as he recovers from a knee injury.

The Warriors, who reached five NBA finals in a row between 2015 and 2019, have suffered a series of catastrophic defeats in early season play, with heavy losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers as well as the Suns.

- © AFP 2019

