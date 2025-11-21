Zambra departs Shamrock Rovers with O'Callaghan in line to take charge

INTERIM HEAD COACH Stephanie Zambra has announced her departure from Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division.

The former Irish international said she was “disappointed” as she confirmed her exit on Instagram this afternoon. Zambra had served as interim manager of the Hoops since July.

“My time at Shamrock Rovers has unfortunately come to an end,” she wrote.

“I’m grateful to have worked with such a committed group of staff and players over the last few months as interim, and to have spent the last six weeks planning and preparing for next season in the hope of bringing silverware to the club.

“I was genuinely looking forward to what was ahead, so I’m disappointed that it’s ended this way.”

The 42 understands former Peamount United manager James O’Callaghan could be appointed Rovers manager ahead of the 2026 season.

It’s believed O’Callaghan has been in discussions with the club, having spent over a decade at nearby Peamount.

Zambra took interim charge at Tallaght Stadium following Collie O’Neill’s mid-season departure, and oversaw a fifth-placed finish in the league. It was a repeat of their 2024 standing, as she steered them to several positive results amidst player departures.

The Dubliner had joined O’Neill’s staff ahead of the 2025 season, having called time on her playing career at the Hoops. She previously played for Peamount under O’Callaghan.

“I’ll always look back on my time here with pride,” Zambra’s social media post concluded.

“Might be time to come home,” Peamount replied to their former player.

Emma Donohue recently stepped down from the Peas management team, having led the Greenogue side alongside Gary Seery last season.