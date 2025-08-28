'A special, special night, both as a father and as a manager'

STEPHEN BRADLEY HAILED the spirit and achievement of his Shamrock Rovers players as they secured group stage football in the Conference League for the third time in four seasons, courtesy of a 0-0 draw with Portugal’s Santa Clara, which earned them a 2-1 aggregate win.

It was made more impressive by the fact Rovers this time did not benefit from Uefa’s champions path, which is a pathway to the league phase of Uefa competitions ringfenced for domestic champions.

” A special, special night”, said Bradley. “It has to be up there as one of the best nights we’ve had at this club in my time. To beat a team of that level, when you take into account the level they play every week, you take into budgets, all of that, to beat them over two legs and come through the path that we’ve came through is special.

“And to do it three years out of four, I can’t tell you the toll that takes on players mentally, physically, and to win leagues while you’re doing that, it takes a lot out of you. So to be able to do that there tonight, over two legs against that level of opposition, is right up there with a special night.”

Advertisement

Post-game, Bradley quoted a maxim by which he and his players work: “A spirit that cannot be broken.”

The same bond exists between Bradley and the Rovers supporters. In the 11th minute of tonight’s game, the stadium rose in unison to sing the name of his son Josh, who last week was confirmed as cancer-free following a three-year illness.

The fans in the South Stand unveiled a tribute to Josh, and after the game father and son stood before them to soak in the acclaim.

“The applause during the game was incredible”, said Bradley. “I didn’t know it was going to happen. I didn’t expect it. It was really moving. Glenn [Cronin, assistant] came out to me and said to me, ‘You need a minute here.’

“It was special. I can’t describe that feeling. It was real warmth, real emotional. Josh said to me before I left the house today, and he never says it – he obviously says good luck – but he said to me, ‘You better win the game cos I want to go on the pitch and celebrate.

“I said to the lads, ‘We better win this game for Josh.’ To give them that moment at the end, after last week, the build-up, and for him to have that moment in front of the South Stand, it doesn’t get much better on the night that you qualify for the league phase for the third time in four years.

“It doesn’t get much better than that. Special, special night, both as a father and as a manager.”

Rovers will now sit back and watch tomorrow’s draw to see against whom they are pitted. Remarkably, Rovers are among the second seeds in the draw, owing to their European record under Bradley. Hence they will be drawn against one side from each of the six pots, including their own.

“It was fine margins last year”, said Bradley, reflecting on last season’s play-off round loss to Molde on penalties. “I felt we deserved to go through over two legs. We didn’t. But if you offer me that again, I’ll take your hand off. Let’s see what the draw throws up tomorrow.”