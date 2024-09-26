'The respect campaign needs to be more than words' - Bradley criticised by referees group

COMMENTS MADE BY Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley about a referee last Friday have “no place in sport,” according to the representative body for match officials.

Bradley was critical of the decision to award a late penalty against his side in last Friday’s Premier Division clash at the Brandywell.

Rovers were ahead 1-0 of Derry City in injury-time when referee Damien MacGraith awarded a penalty for what he perceived to be a foul on Patrick McEleney.

Patrick Hoban netted from the spot to secure a draw for Derry, a goal that could prove crucial in the destination of the title.

“I think it’s disgraceful,” Bradley told RTÉ afterwards.

“Really, really disgraceful decision from the referee. He’s ruined what was a really good performance. Yeah, it’s awful. A terrible decision.”

The Irish Soccer Referees Society has put out a statement saying they “wish to condemn, in the strongest possible manner” Bradley’s comments.

“His personalised vilification in the media of one of our most valued members, Damien MacGraith, in his post match interviews, has no place in sport.

“Statements like ‘He’s the worst in the league’, among others, should not be tolerated.

“The respect campaign needs to be more than words.”