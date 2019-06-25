Henderson takes on youth development role at Shels after Cobh exit

FORMER COBH RAMBLERS manager Stephen Henderson has taken up a new role at Shelbourne, just over a week after resigning from his position at St Colman’s Park.

Henderson has today been announced as Shelbourne’s new head of youth development, with the 53-year-old taking up the role at the League of Ireland club immediately.

Stephen Henderson takes up a role at Shelbourne with immediate effect. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Having been in charge of Cobh for four years, Henderson stepped down as manager following the First Division win over Galway United earlier this month, subsequently explaining his reasons for doing so.

Henderson yesterday said he had growing frustrations at the helm of Cobh and the final straw was when his players were forced to wear dirty shirts in a league game against Bray Wanderers back in May.

After two spells at Cobh, as well as a stint as Waterford manager, Henderson now joins Shels to lead and oversee the development of the Tolka Park club’s academy structures.

“After talking with Dave O’Connor [Shelbourne CEO] and some of the people involved in the academy, it was clear for me to see that Shels are pushing in an exciting direction at senior and academy levels,” he said.

To be part of that process is exciting and I am very grateful to the club for affording me this opportunity.

“Our job at the academy is to ensure we give the young players every opportunity to reach their potential through structured training sessions, lots of encouragement and really good information.

“There are some great coaches at the club and I’m really looking forward to working with them and the players closely over the coming season.”

O’Connor added: “We are delighted to have someone of Stephen’s calibre and experience join our academy structure. He has a wealth of experience and knowledge and has a proven track record of working with and developing young players.”

