Stephen Kenny backs Norwegian manager's 'legitimate criticism' of Qatar World Cup

THE AVIVA STADIUM is very much off-broadway this week, as a couple of World Cup bridesmaids in Ireland and Norway face off in a friendly international.

Instead the world’s attention is trained on Qatar, days ahead of the most controversial World Cup held in decades, if not ever.

Norway manager Staale Solbakken – whom English football watchers may remember from a season at the helm of Wolves 10 years ago – criticised the tournament at his pre-match press conference at the Aviva Stadium.

“Fifa has been the biggest failing,” said Solbakken. I think nobody is comfortable with it. My personal concerns are on the human rights issue and how Fifa have handled it, which has not been good. I don’t think football has done enough, I don’t think journalists have done enough.

“It’s only in the last few years that it is suddenly ‘Oh, the World Cup in Qatar’. The first years after it was given to Qatar, the whole world was more or less asleep, including football people and journalists. We have had strong feelings about Qatar all along, and have tried to put pressure on Fifa and on the political side of it.”

Norway have been among the more outspoken against the tournament, with grassroots clubs petitioning the federation to boycott the tournament, a motion which was ultimately defeated. Speaking at the Fifa Congress in Doha earlier this year, Norway FA president Lise Klaveness said the awarding of the tournament to Qatar was “unacceptable”, saying “Human rights, equality, democracy, the core interests of football were not in the starting 11 until many years later.”

Stephen Kenny was asked about Solbakken’s comments at his own press conference later in the afternoon, and referred to his own comments around Ireland’s double-header of friendly games with Qatar last year. (Without needing to qualify, the hosts played friendly matches as part of Ireland’s group.)

“It’s a legitimate criticism. I can’t discount that point of view. I personally made that point on the two occasions when we played Qatar.

“I spoke out at that time when we played Qatar in our group home and away, the disparity between rich and poor in Qatar, the deaths of the migrant workers – obviously the numbers have been questioned, different media outlets have given different accounts of what kind of numbers.

“But there’s no doubt that it is distressing. tragic, really, in those circumstances. It shouldn’t happen, that’s for sure.”

Solbakken won’t attend the tournament – Norway are sending a single video analyst to scout Euro 2024 qualifying opponents Spain – but Kenny and assistant Keith Andrews are going to the tournament, to watch some group games involving France and the Netherlands, both of whom Ireland will face in qualifying next year.

“I’m not sure, to be honest, I’m that significant a person that I can influence any decisions at any level”, said Kenny when asked if he is conflicted over his decision to travel.

“I’m just going in and out for five days. I’ve got to do the job to the best of my ability as Irish manager. I get to see France twice against Tunisia and Denmark, I get to see Hollan.

“Obviously with the nature of matches only being an hour away, I get the opportunity to go to eight games in five days just to continue learning and to find out about France and Holland particularly before we play them, which is important for us.

“Everything has been building towards these European Championships and towards attempting to qualify for the European Championships. That’s been a big ambition and it’s important to see the teams at their best in full-flight. It gives you a real perspective on the team. That’s the reason I’m going.”

Kenny says he has no new injury concerns for tomorrow’s game.

