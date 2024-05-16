Stephen Kenny confirmed as new St Patrick's Athletic manager

STEPHEN KENNY HAS been appointed as the new manager of St Patrick’s Athletic.

“St Patrick’s Athletic are thrilled to announce the appointment of Stephen Kenny as First Team Manager,” a statement on social media reads.

“The 52-year-old returns to League of Ireland management after five years working in international football, and has signed a contract at Richmond Park to take him to the end of the 2029 season.”

The former Republic of Ireland boss fills the vacancy left by Jon Daly.

More to follow.