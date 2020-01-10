This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland U21 winger joins Derry City on loan as Sligo Rovers sign Finnish defender

Elsewhere, Michael O’Connor has re-signed with Waterford and Adrian Delap has moved to Finn Harps.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 10 Jan 2020, 6:03 PM
Stephen Mallon will join Derry City on a six-month loan deal.
Image: TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis/INPHO
Stephen Mallon will join Derry City on a six-month loan deal.
Stephen Mallon will join Derry City on a six-month loan deal.
Image: TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 winger Stephen Mallon has joined Derry City on a six-month loan deal from Premier League side Sheffield United.

Mallon links up with the League of Ireland outfit having spent part of 2019 on loan with Australia A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

The 20-year-old has represented Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland at underage level, picking up two caps for Stephen Kenny’s side during the Toulon Tournament last summer.

Mallon follows in the footsteps of fellow Sheffield United player David Parkhouse who played for the Candystripes on loan in 2019.

“I know coming across, nothing’s promised. I’ve got to work hard and get myself in the team, stay in the team and do well with the team,” Mallon told the Derry City website after completing his first training session at the Brandywell.

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers signed Finnish defender Teemu Penninkangas ahead of the 2020 SSE Airtricity League campaign, while Linfield’s Michael O’Connor has returned to Waterford.

The 27-year-old Penninkangas joins the Bit O’ Red after spending all of his career in his native Finland, where he won several trophies including the league title and both domestic cups.

He moves from Lahti, having also played for Inter Turku, Tampareen Ilves, SJK and Jazz. Penninkangas also represented SJK in Champions League qualifiers, having won the league with them for the first time in their history.

“It’s a signing that is really going to fit in with how we play,” said Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley following their new addition. “Teemu can play as a left-back or wing-back as well as in the middle of defence and I feel we are well-stocked in that area now.”

Former Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers striker O’Connor has re-signed on another loan deal with Waterford. The 21-year-old went for a trial with Scottish team Hibernian last November, and spent part of the season with Alan Reynolds’ side.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back into the RSC and playing my football in Waterford again,” said a delighted O’Connor. “Everyone knows Waterford is a big club, so to get to play here again is fantastic.

“I really enjoyed my time down here last season. The club has a real professional feel about itself. The facilities are second to none. Between that and the fans, there is something very special about this club.

“I spoke with Rennie [Alan Reynolds] a couple of times over the last few weeks and he’s set out his plan for the coming season. He’s brought in some good players so hopefully we can do the business when we get on the pitch.”

Elsewhere, Finn Harps have announced that Derry City midfielder Adrian Delap has joined the club on loan. Delap racked up 21 appearances in all competitions for the Candystripes last year.

