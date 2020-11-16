BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 16 November 2020
Key Donegal defender 'very doubtful' to make Ulster final

Stephen McMenamin is rated as ‘less than 50/50′ for the clash against Cavan, but there was better news about the fitness Paddy McGrath and Hugh McFadden.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 16 Nov 2020, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,795 Views No Comments
Stephen McMenamin is a doubt for the Ulster final.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

DONEGAL ARE PLANNING to be without Stephen McMenamin for Sunday’s Ulster final after the defender limped off against Armagh at the weekend.

McMenamin was withdrawn just five minutes into Saturday’s thumping semi-final win over the Orchard County due to a hamstring injury.

The Red Hughs man has become their primary man-marker in the absence of Odhrán McFadden-Ferry, who has been deployed to Lebanon with the Defence Forces.

But McMenamin is unlikely to recover in time for the clash against Cavan as Donegal bid for their third straight provincial title according to his manager.

“It’s looking very doubtful for Stephen,” said Declan Bonner.

“We’ll give him a real opportunity but at this current time we haven’t got him back onto the pitch yet. But it would be probably less than 50-50.”

Bonner did deliver more promising news around the Hugh McFadden and Paddy McGrath who have returned to full training with he squad. 

“Paddy will get back the pitch tomorrow night, so fingers crossed that he comes through the week now.

“He’ll be assessed, but I think Hughie will be okay. Stephen is probably our main concern.

“It’s part and parcel of football. Injuries do happen. But we’re keeping the fingers crossed that we’re getting the lads through this week, and really looking forward to the match on Sunday against Cavan.”

Bonner was pleased to get 25 minutes into Paddy McBrearty, another player that has struggled with injury of late.

“Paddy is an important member of the group. It’s great to get him back on the pitch. He missed about four weeks, with a quad injury. But he’s back. Another two sessions this week will be important to him.”

