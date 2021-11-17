'It's my first time in a final of this grandeur... it's going to be a great occasion'

AMID A FINAL night of high drama, one that may never be repeated in the Women’s National League, it would be difficult for anybody not to get caught up in the moment.

As Peamount United found themselves on the end of a remarkable five-goal turnaround, Shelbourne were busy holding on to a 3-2 scoreline at Tolka Park to secure an unlikely title.

In a preview of Sunday’s FAI Cup final, the Reds raced into a 3-0 lead after the break before a double from Wexford Youths captain Kylie Murphy set up a nervy climax.

The game was more than just a dress rehearsal for this weekend, however; while Shels had an outside chance of lifting the title, a win for Youths would have seen them pip them to second.

At some point during that second-half comeback, Youths boss Stephen Quinn forgot that the woman between the sticks had never played in goal before.

Injuries to regular goalkeepers Kiev Gray and Maeve Williams left them in somewhat of a quandary and into the breach walked Edel Kennedy. The midfielder had no experience whatsoever of playing in goal but, as a regular with her local GAA club in Carnew, she was at least adept at using her hands.

Quinn recalls: “I said after the game to her, ‘in the second half I forgot you were in goals altogether!’ It was just unfortunate with the Bohs game, we picked up a couple of knocks there and they just didn’t come right and Saturday was too soon.

“If we had forced it on Saturday, maybe it would have affected Sunday, so we had to weigh up what was most important. Ideally we should have been allowed to bring up an underage player, but we didn’t have one signed.

“We had a third goalkeeper but she left to go back and play junior football. You couldn’t have scripted that we’d be missing two goalkeepers.”

He adds: “Edel jumped in goals but what a warrior she is and she did a job there. I was just looking around to see who played GAA and who was – how’d you say – man enough to go in goals?

“She’ll put her body on the line and do what she can. No one expected anything spectacular. If worst came to worst, nobody was going to say ‘what’s going on?’

“She went in there and we’re all very proud of her. That will galvanise us now coming into the weekend with her back in the middle of the pitch.”

Celebrations for Wexford Youths following their 2019 FAI Cup final victory against Peamount United. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Quinn, who works with the FAI as a development officer in South Tipperary, is reasonably wet under the ears himself in his current role. The Cashel man replaced Tom Elmes, who was announced on Monday as Ireland manager Vera Pauw’s new assistant, when he stepped down in the summer.

Quinn had been a member of Elmes’ coaching staff for the previous 18 months but it was still something of a surprise to find himself asked to take up the reins.

He is aware that some people would have ‘expected us to fall apart’ when Elmes left, but a cup final and a title challenge that lasted until the final couple of weeks proves otherwise.

It’s the second FAI Cup final to take place in its new home at Tallaght Stadium, the previous few finals having taken place before the men’s event at the Aviva Stadium.

He says: “If you asked the girls, they’d probably say it’s nicer to have it in the Aviva, but with Tallaght, you can see in the national team’s games, there’s a good bit of atmosphere.

“Further down the line I hope we can get back to the Aviva, but we’re just happy to be in the cup final. If it was down in Ferrycarrig or it was anywhere, we’d go there and play the game and be happy about it.

“It’s my first time in a final of this grandeur. You’re walking out in the stadium and you’ve been here supporting the national team. You’re getting a bit close to the pitch and it makes it a bit more real. It’s going to be a great occasion.

“Both teams will put on a spectacle on the pitch and we’ll see who gets their hands on their trophy at the end.”