Irish international Quinn takes 'significant pay cut' in committing to League One side

Stephen Quinn was a member of the Republic of Ireland squad at Euro 2016.

STEPHEN QUINN IS to remain with Burton Albion for a third season after signing a one-year contract extension.

As clubs aim to withstand the threat posed to their existence by Covid-19, the League One outfit announced today that Quinn is one of three players – along with Kieran Wallace and John Brayford – who are taking “significant pay cuts” in order to stay at the Pirelli Stadium.

In May, Nigel Clough stepped down as manager of Burton Albion in a bid to help the club cope with the financial challenges presented by the pandemic.

Quinn has made 86 appearances for the Brewers since he joined the club in August 2018 following his departure from Reading.

The 34-year-old midfielder has won 18 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland, the most recent of which came against Serbia in September 2016.

According to new Burton Albion player-manager Jake Buxton, Quinn is capable of playing himself back into international contention.

“He’s been such an influential part of the dressing room during his time here and I’m over the moon that he’s agreed to stay,” Buxton said of the Dubliner.

“He’s wanted to assure me, the supporters and everyone involved with the football club that he’s fully committed to the cause and is very keen to help us have a good season.

“I think it’s a brilliant message to the Burton Albion supporters that someone of Stephen’s calibre wants to stay at the club.

“If he can replicate the form that he showed over the last few seasons, then there’s no reason why I couldn’t see him getting back into the international frame with the Republic of Ireland.”

Having been relegated from the Championship in 2018, Burton Albion are now preparing for their third consecutive season in League One.

They finished in 12th place at the end of the truncated 2019-20 campaign, but Quinn has his sights set on promotion for next season.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be staying. When I found out that Jake got the job, I didn’t think that there was a better person who could have stepped in, to be honest.

“I’ve played against Jake many of times over the years and I’ve now played with him for a number of years – he’s a leader of men. When he asked me to stay there was never a question in my mind about if I was going to stay here.

“This year I’m going to give it my all for the manager and promotion is the only thing on my mind.”

