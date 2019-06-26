This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stephen Ward in line for Championship move following Burnley exit

The veteran Irish left-back could be set to join James McClean and Nathan Collins at Stoke City.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 1:13 PM
47 minutes ago 2,090 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4698049
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland defender Stephen Ward has linked up with Stoke City as he searches for a new club ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Ward is a free agent after being released by Premier League outfit Burnley, for whom he made 113 appearances in five years at Turf Moor.

The 33-year-old left-back was pictured arriving at Stoke City’s training ground at Clayton Wood this morning, as players reported back to the Championship club to begin their pre-season preparations.

The Potters, who finished 16th in England’s second tier last season, already have Ward’s former international team-mate James McClean and highly-rated young Irish defender Nathan Collins on their books.

Ward announced his retirement from international football back in March. The Dubliner played in two European Championships en route to winning 50 senior caps for Ireland.

The former Bohemians man previously worked under current Stoke City manager Nathan Jones while he was on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion from Wolverhampton Wanderers during the 2013-14 campaign.

