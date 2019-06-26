Stephen Ward in line for Championship move following Burnley exit

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland defender Stephen Ward has linked up with Stoke City as he searches for a new club ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Ward is a free agent after being released by Premier League outfit Burnley, for whom he made 113 appearances in five years at Turf Moor.

The 33-year-old left-back was pictured arriving at Stoke City’s training ground at Clayton Wood this morning, as players reported back to the Championship club to begin their pre-season preparations.

The Potters, who finished 16th in England’s second tier last season, already have Ward’s former international team-mate James McClean and highly-rated young Irish defender Nathan Collins on their books.

Ward announced his retirement from international football back in March. The Dubliner played in two European Championships en route to winning 50 senior caps for Ireland.

The former Bohemians man previously worked under current Stoke City manager Nathan Jones while he was on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion from Wolverhampton Wanderers during the 2013-14 campaign.

