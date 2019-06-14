Another first-round stoppage for Stevie McKenna as he moves to 2-0 in California

STEVIE MCKENNA scored a picturesque stoppage victory in his second outing as a professional as he dispatched of American journeyman Keasen Freeman inside a round of their bout at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California this morning.

McKenna had Freeman down within seconds after a vicious body attack and closed the show with a thudding left hook upstairs only seconds after the resumption.

Freeman [4-6, 2KOs], who was also stopped inside a round by McKenna’s younger brother, Aaron [7-0, 4KOs] last year — albeit a division above at welterweight — swallowed ‘The Hitman’’s venomous left and hit the canvas for the second and final time inside three minutes of their bout on the West Coast.

McKenna, meanwhile, adopted his brother’s trademark pose between knockdowns, leaning forward conspicuously and awaiting the referee’s word before pouncing upon Freeman to earn a blink-and-you’d-miss-it finish.

The Hitman, 22, a supreme Irish boxing talent with an amateur back catalogue to boot, moves to 2-0 with two stoppage wins to his name.

The Smithborough native has sparred the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko and Amir Khan but has waited patiently for his chance to be unleashed by his trainer Courage Tahabalala as well as his father and co-trainer Feegal McKenna.

A former Irish Senior Elite champion, McKenna has spent less than two rounds in the pro ring while scoring consecutive stoppage wins.