This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 14 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Another first-round stoppage for Stevie McKenna as he moves to 2-0 in California

It took ‘The Hitman’ only seconds to move to 2-0, 2KOs.

By Gavan Casey Friday 14 Jun 2019, 4:24 AM
1 hour ago 382 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4681853
Stevie McKenna celebrates a second straight stoppage win.
Image: Valentin Romero
Stevie McKenna celebrates a second straight stoppage win.
Stevie McKenna celebrates a second straight stoppage win.
Image: Valentin Romero

STEVIE MCKENNA scored a picturesque stoppage victory in his second outing as a professional as he dispatched of American journeyman Keasen Freeman inside a round of their bout at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California this morning.

McKenna had Freeman down within seconds after a vicious body attack and closed the show with a thudding left hook upstairs only seconds after the resumption.

Freeman [4-6, 2KOs], who was also stopped inside a round by McKenna’s younger brother, Aaron [7-0, 4KOs] last year — albeit a division above at welterweight — swallowed ‘The Hitman’’s venomous left and hit the canvas for the second and final time inside three minutes of their bout on the West Coast.

McKenna, meanwhile, adopted his brother’s trademark pose between knockdowns, leaning forward conspicuously and awaiting the referee’s word before pouncing upon Freeman to earn a blink-and-you’d-miss-it finish.

The Hitman, 22, a supreme Irish boxing talent with an amateur back catalogue to boot, moves to 2-0 with two stoppage wins to his name.

The Smithborough native has sparred the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko and Amir Khan but has waited patiently for his chance to be unleashed by his trainer Courage Tahabalala as well as his father and co-trainer Feegal McKenna.

A former Irish Senior Elite champion, McKenna has spent less than two rounds in the pro ring while scoring consecutive stoppage wins.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie