Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 27 December 2021
Advertisement

Sunderland improve promotion prospects with commanding win

The Black Cats moved into the Sky Bet League One automatic promotion plac

By Press Association Monday 27 Dec 2021, 3:23 PM
1 hour ago 1,535 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5641181
Sunderland players celebrate scoring a goal.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Sunderland players celebrate scoring a goal.
Sunderland players celebrate scoring a goal.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SUNDERLAND MOVED INTO the automatic promotion places in Sky Bet League One with a 3-0 thumping of managerless Doncaster at the newly-named Eco-Power Stadium.

A Ross Stewart penalty, an Elliot Embleton strike and a Ben Blythe own goal had Sunderland in full control of a game they dominated against struggling Rovers.

Branden Horton clumsily tripped Leon Dajaku in the box with Stewart firing the visitors ahead from the spot in the seventh minute.

Alex Pritchard drew a fine save from Doncaster goalkeeper Louis Jones with a low drive, before Dan Neil fired into the side-netting after a powerful run.

Embleton doubled the advantage four minutes before half-time when he was given time to bring down Pritchard’s centre and drill beyond Jones.

The visitors saw their lead extended further in the 51st minute when Blythe turned into his own net as he attempted to block Pritchard’s flicked effort.

Embleton smashed a shot off the outside of the post while it took a last-gasp block from Tommy Rowe to keep out a Neil effort.

Denver Hume looked to have added a fourth for Lee Johnson’s team when he slotted in from close range – but the substitute was flagged offside.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie