Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 5 May 2022
Advertisement

Chris Paul shines as Suns take command of series with Mavs, Heat burn Sixers again

Western Conference top seeds Phoenix withstood a 35-point performance from Luka Doncic.

By AFP Thursday 5 May 2022, 8:24 AM
1 hour ago 342 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5755427
Image: Matt York
Image: Matt York

CHRIS PAUL AND the Phoenix Suns poured it on in the fourth quarter, pulling away for a 129-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks and a commanding 2-0 lead in their NBA playoff series.

Paul scored 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter as Western Conference top seeds Phoenix broke open a close game, withstanding a 35-point performance from Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

There was less drama in Miami, where the East’s top-seeded Heat again capitalized on the injury absence of Philadelphia star Joel Embiid as they rolled to a 119-103 victory over the 76ers to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Dallas, trying to head home for games three and four with a split of two games in Phoenix, took a 60-58 lead into halftime.

But the Mavs had no answer for Paul, who keyed a 23-2 fourth quarter scoring run that effectively sealed it for Phoenix with minutes to spare.

Devin Booker scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half for the Suns, who connected on a franchise playoff record 64.5% of their shots from the field. That included 52% from three-point range as the Suns drained 13 baskets from beyond the arc.

“(We) just had to be a little bit more aggressive,” Paul said. “That second quarter we started turning it over. They got it going. Shooters were making shots and we just wanted to stay the course.”

Booker helped launch the turnaround with back-to-back three pointers early in the third quarter, but the Suns’ 89-83 lead heading into the final period of the physical, sometimes testy contest looked tenuous.

Paul, however, took control, making six straight shots to gut-punch Dallas.

“We just did what we were supposed to do,” Paul said as he looked to games three and four in Dallas starting on Friday. “We won two games at home.”

That was the same sentiment voiced by Heat star Jimmy Butler in Miami.

“We did what we were supposed to do at home,” Butler said. “The series really starts when you take it to the road.”

Bam Adebayo scored 23 points and pulled down nine rebounds and Butler added 22 and 12 assists for Miami.

Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 34 points for Philadelphia, Tobias Harris added 21 and James Harden had 20.

But three-time scoring champion Harden was held to just four points in the second half, as the Heat, who trailed briefly in the first quarter but led 60-52 at halftime, comfortably kept the Sixers at bay.

Tyler Herro scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half off the bench and made three of his five three-point attempts for Miami.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Victor Oladipo came off the bench to score 19 points and was an even more efficient three-of-four from beyond the arc as the Heat made 14 three-pointers.

The Sixers, meanwhile, struggled from three-point range, connecting on just eight of their 30 attempts.

“When it comes down to it, you’ve got to make shots, especially on the road,” Harden said. “We got enough stops when we need to, had numerous chances. You know (if) we make a couple of shots that gives us more confidence and it puts more pressure on them.

“I feel like we never really put that pressure on them throughout the course of the game.”

The series resumes on Friday, and it’s not clear when Embiid will return after suffering a concussion and orbital fracture in the series-clinching win over Toronto.

“He’s got so many steps to go through,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “I don’t think he’s cleared any of them right now. So we just have to wait and see.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie