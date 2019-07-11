This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Open Thread: Who do you think will qualify from Group 2 of the Super 8s?

The first-round ties are down for decision on Saturday.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 7:45 AM
By Sinead Farrell Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 7:45 AM
https://the42.ie/4718074
Dublin, Roscommon, Tyrone and Cork have all reached the Super 8s stage of the All-Ireland championship.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner

THE RACE FOR All-Ireland semi-final spots begins this weekend as the Super 8s competition commences.

Eight teams across two groups will feature in the round-robin series with the first-round games down for decision on Saturday and Sunday.

All-Ireland champions Dublin will be joined by Roscommon, Tyrone and Cork in Group 2, but which two sides will advance to the last four of the football championship?

Dublin

Jim Gavin’s side remain on course for their drive for five after clinching their ninth Leinster SFC crown on the bounce recently.

Dublin came through last year’s Super 8s as group winners with three wins from three, although Tyrone gave them a scare when they met in Omagh.

Croke Park will host their opening round clash with Cork on Saturday at 5pm.

Roscommon

Roscommon will carry huge momentum into the Super 8s after getting the better of Galway in the Connacht SFC final.

They struggled in the round-robin series last year, losing all three matches in a tough group that included eventual All-Ireland finalists Dublin and Tyrone.

But that incredible victory in the 2019 provincial decider should leave them in a good position to get better results this time around as they prepare to take on Mickey Harte’s side this weekend.

Tyrone 

Last year’s All-Ireland finalists stumbled at the Ulster semi-final hurdle this year after bowing out to Donegal in June.

But they got their championship campaign back on track in the qualifiers, picking off Longford, Kildare and Cavan to reach the Super 8s once again.

Cork

The rebels gave Kerry a huge scare in the Munster final and threatened their charge for seven-in-a-row before just coming up short at the final whistle.

They failed to reach the inaugural Super 8s in 2018 but a comprehensive win over Laois secured their safe passage into the competition this year.

Taking on a Dublin side who are chasing a historic five-in-a-row will present a considerable challenge for Ronan McCarthy’s side this Saturday.

All-Ireland Super 8s Group 2

Round 1 Fixtures – Saturday 13 July
Roscommon v Tyrone, Dr Hyde Park, 5pm
Dublin v Cork, Croke Park, 7pm

