BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Monday 8 February 2021
Advertisement

Super-sub Messi leads Barcelona comeback as €31 million youngster scores first goal

Ronald Koeman’s side sit seven points behind La Liga’s leaders Atletico Madrid, with Francisco Trincao among the scorers.

By AFP Sunday 7 Feb 2021, 10:25 PM
1 hour ago 3,731 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5348266
Barcelona's Francisco Trincao, centre, celebrates after scoring.
Barcelona's Francisco Trincao, centre, celebrates after scoring.
Barcelona's Francisco Trincao, centre, celebrates after scoring.

LIONEL MESSI came off the bench to inspire Barcelona to a 3-2 victory over Real Betis on Sunday, as Ronald Koeman’s rotation gamble just about paid off. 

Messi was among several key players rested, with Koeman seemingly prioritising Wednesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final against Sevilla ahead of Barca’s fading title challenge in La Liga. 

Defeat would have called that decision into question but Messi drove in an equaliser two minutes after coming on in the second half and then helped set up Francisco Trincao — signed from Braga for a reported €31 million fee last year — to score a late winner and his first Barcelona goal.

Koeman’s side sit seven points behind La Liga’s leaders Atletico Madrid, who have played two games fewer and face Celta Vigo at home on Monday night.

Success also came at a cost as Barca’s best available central defender Ronald Araujo was forced off with an ankle injury early on.

With Gerard Pique already a long-term absentee, Araujo’s fitness will be a huge concern, especially with a Champions League last 16 first leg at home to Paris Saint-Germain to come, a week after the test against Sevilla.

Betis will wonder how they managed not to take at least a point from a wild contest at the Benito Villamarin but Barcelona sustain their momentum, this their sixth league victory in a row.

They were hit early by the injury to Araujo, whose ankle caved under the weight of an awkward fall. Frenkie de Jong came in at centre back and his partner Clement Lenglet should have given Barca the lead but headed wide from five yards out with nobody near him. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Betis made them pay with a brilliant opening goal on the break. Ousmane Dembele lost the ball upfield and Betis poured forward, the ball shifted right to Emerson who motored round Jordi Alba and squared for Borja Iglesias to slam home. 

Juanmi might have made it two but was denied by Marc-Andre ter Stegen before Messi came on for Miralem Pjanic in the 57th minute and equalised in the 59th. Dembele returned a pass to the Argentinian on the edge of the area and he drove a sizzling shot inside the post. 

Nine minutes later, Barca were in front, Alba’s cross mishit by Antoine Griezmann, only for the ball to cannon in anway off the legs of Victor Ruiz.

Betis were not finished yet and neither was Ruiz, the defender making amends by heading in Nabil Fekir’s crossed free-kick with 15 minutes left. 

Yet Barcelona had one more trick up their sleeve as Messi weaved in from the left and his chipped pass was headed into the path of the 21-year-old Trincao, whose thundering shot flew in off the crossbar. 

© – AFP, 2021

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie