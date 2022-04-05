Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sweden unveil kit stitched with details of 'how to stand a chance against us' before Ireland clash

The new kit is filled with stats and details also published to a website titled How to Stop Sweden.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 5 Apr 2022, 2:44 PM
SWEDEN, IRELAND’S NEXT OPPONENTS in the qualification phase for the 2023 Women’s World Cup,  have released a new jersey stitched with detail on their team along with instructions of how to beat them. 

In a premise perhaps inspired by the first series of Prison Break, the Swedish kit is embossed with stats and facts about each of their players that they say accumulate to a blueprint of how to stop one of the best teams in the game. 

Sweden missed out on Olympic gold on penalties in Tokyo last year and are among the favourites to win the Euros, and this is their official jersey for this summer’s tournament.

It has been unveiled ahead of the meeting with Ireland in a crucial World Cup qualifier in Gothenburg next Tuesday. 

The stats have been compiled by the Federation’s leading match analyst, Anders Eriksen.

“Since we represent a country known for its high level of transparency, we want to up the stakes this summer and keep things ultra-transparent”, says Eriksen on Adidas’ promotional video for the jersey.

“By telling our competitors exactly how we play, how we win and how to, maybe, stand a chance. I’ve broken down our stats, our tactics and individual player data along with insights on how to play against us. It’s put together in a comprehensive guide called ‘How to Stop Sweden’, and printed on our jersey. It’s essential reading for all our opponents.” 

The stitched words are also hosted on a website, modestly titled howtostopsweden.com.  

It tells us, for instance, that Sweden are “one of the very best at counter-attacking, do everything you can to reclaim the ball once you lose it. Sweden will turn 52% of counter attacks into shots.”

Hence opponents are told to “force Sweden down the touchline and close them down aggressively. If not, there’s a 41% chance Sweden will successfully move the ball to your penalty area.” 

There are also short reports on each player. “Don’t play crosses into Magdalena Eriksson”, is one such example, “as she is one of the strongest and most decisive defenders in Europe, especially in duels.” 

Ireland face Sweden in Gothenburg next Tuesday: perhaps there’ll be a Swedish kit hanging on an Irish dressing room wall before kick-off. 

