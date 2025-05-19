Former Swim Ireland performance director accused of 'toxic' practices

FORMER SWIM IRELAND national performance director Jon Rudd has been accused of “bullying, a toxic training environment and controlling food culture” by 12 swimmers during a previous role he held in England.

The allegations against Rudd were detailed in a BBC Panorama programme on Monday night.

Rudd spent eight years with Swim Ireland but left his role last week to join the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee as performance director.

The Panorama investigation focuses on Rudd’s time with Plymouth Leander, where he was head coach between 1989 and 2017.

Lithuanian Rūta Meilutyte, who at the age of 15 became the youngest person to win the Olympic 100m breaststroke at the 2012 London Games, told Panorama that Rudd’s training environment “made me for a while and then it broke me”. Meilutyte said she once told Rudd she would make herself sick after meals, and he replied: “Well, at least you get the calories out.”

Panorama’s investigation also revealed 17 witnesses gave evidence as part of a 2012 investigation which determined Rudd should be suspended, but Swim England did not take any action.

Swim Ireland say they were made aware of the 2012 investigation in 2023, but state there was “no suggestion or indication of welfare issues” during his eight years at Swim Ireland.

A Swim Ireland statement read: “In September 2023, Swim England advised Swim Ireland of an independent review of a 2012 report concerning Plymouth Leander Swimming Club where Jon Rudd was Head Coach.

“Upon Swim Ireland requesting further details, Swim England issued the following correspondence: “that specific case was more for information and records only, rather than any need for specific action on your [Swim Ireland’s] end.” And further; “case files don’t get shared unless there is specific/threat which justifies it.” Swim Ireland never received the independent review or the original report from Swim England and have heard nothing further from them on the matter.

“Despite Swim England indicating that no action was required by Swim Ireland, Swim Ireland conducted its own internal assessment led by our Head of Safeguarding. Jon fully cooperated with this process. There has been no suggestion or indication of welfare issues during Jon’s tenure with Swim Ireland. Furthermore, towards the end of 2022, a thorough independent Sport Ireland Culture Review was completed with our Performance Department that involved staff, coaches and included meetings with athletes. This Culture Review raised no concerns.

“Jon resigned his role with Swim Ireland to take up a position of Performance Director at Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

“The welfare and support of swimmers is a primary focus for Swim Ireland. The “Here to Listen” section of our website details who to speak to and supports available to anyone with a concern relating to welfare of any swimmer.”