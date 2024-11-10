Szmodics' stunner helps Ipswich shock Spurs, Newcastle fight back against high-flying Forest

SAMMIE SZMODICS SCORED a superb overhead kick to help Ipswich to a first Premier League victory in 22 years as they stunned Tottenham with a superb 2-1 away win.

The promoted Tractor Boys had been denied a maiden league success this season by a stoppage-time leveller against Leicester last weekend, but finally got off the mark at the 11th attempt.

Szmodics’ acrobatic effort put Ipswich ahead in the 31st minute and Delap made it 2-0 12 minutes later to set Kieran McKenna’s side halfway towards a long-awaited result.

Rodrigo Bentancur reduced the deficit for Spurs with 69 minutes played, but they could not muster a grand finale and missed out on the chance to rise to third in the table.

Elsewhere, Newcastle hit three second-half goals to come from behind and beat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Forest were on the way to consolidating third position in the Premier League as they led at half-time through Murillo’s early header.

But Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes struck after the break to earn a deserved 3-1 victory and keep Newcastle handily placed in eighth in a hugely condensed league table, which sees seven teams separated by one point.

For Forest, a three-game winning run came to an end with just their second loss of the season and they were left to rue a poor second-half performance as boss Nuno Espirito Santo suffered the customary manager of the month curse after winning October’s gong.