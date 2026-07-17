'I can't wait to go again': Szoboszlai signs new five-year deal at Liverpool

LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER DOMINIK Szoboszlai signed a new five-year contract on Friday, ending speculation over his future.

Szoboszlai had two years remaining on his previous deal, but the Hungary captain has been rewarded for his fine form last season.

It had appeared negotiations between the 25-year-old’s representatives and Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes had stalled last season.

However, talks accelerated in recent weeks and Szoboszlai has finally put pen to paper on his improved contract.

Advertisement

“It’s maybe my biggest day. There are a couple in front of it -– probably when I signed for Liverpool the first one and when I got my baby, of course. But in my football career, I can say this is in the top three,” he said.

“I can’t wait to go again and again and again. There’s always more to come. I think I can do even better. I think that’s why I’m sitting here, because that pushed me since I was a kid: that it was never enough. And I’m thinking the same now.

“When I signed, I said I want to win everything. That didn’t change for a moment either. It stayed the same: I want to win everything that is possible in this country, also let’s say the Champions League.

“I’m ready to go for it.”

Szoboszlai’s decision to commit his long-term future to Liverpool is a major boost for new manager Andoni Iraola, who has arrived from Bournemouth to replace the sacked Arne Slot.

Szoboszlai has become an integral figure at Anfield since signing from German oufit Leipzig in 2023.

He scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 53 matches last term, becoming the first Liverpool midfielder to reach double figures in both categories since Steven Gerrard in 2013-14.

Szoboszlai has won the Premier League and League Cup with Liverpool and was voted player of the year by his club’s fans last season.

– © AFP 2026