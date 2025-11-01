AS SECOND STARTS go, it doesn’t get much better than beating the All Blacks.

Tadhg Furlong was a fresh-faced 23-year-old when Joe Schmidt backed him in Ireland’s number three shirt for what proved to be an historic day in Chicago.

The Wexford man got his first Test start in South Africa the summer before, with a further seven caps off the bench teeing him up for his shot at the All Blacks.

As he reflects on that famous day in Soldier Field now, Furlong smiles.

“Here, you’d probably catch salmonella off me I was so raw,” he says, “honestly.

“What age was I? I was 23, was I?

“I went into the academy and first year, I got my full shoulder done. I was out for pretty much the whole season and I went to the 20s World Cup. I didn’t play again ‘till the 20s World Cup, pretty much.

“Second year, I lacerated my kidney and then third year, I got my appendix out, so it was a tough aul’ academy time. And next thing, the next few years kind of just took off, with very little rugby under my belt, to be fair.

“I was a different kind of man, and rugby was different back then as well. It was a different time.”

Furlong has stood the test of time, although he had plenty of doubters only a few months ago.

As hamstring and calf injuries plagued him throughout last season, many wondered if he could get fully fit and firing again.

Furlong with Jack McGrath and Rory Best in 2016. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

But Furlong proved his world-class quality once again as he went on the Lions tour, stayed injury-free, and played brilliantly. His three Test starts in Australia made it nine consecutive Test starts for the Lions.

“It’s a pretty useless stat really but I think it’s a nice thing to say you’ve done, and to be part of a winning tour as well, that’s never going to be taken away from you, if that makes sense,” says Furlong.

“And it was nice to be on the pitch. It was nice to be back playing rugby. It’s nice to stay on the pitch at the start of this season and hopefully we’re off to a good start.”

Furlong will turn 33 next month, but he’s feeling fresh and strong.

His current IRFU deal runs until the end of the 2026/27 season and he admits that the 2027 World Cup is in the back of his mind.

“Long-term, when you’re in Irish camp and that’s kind of at the back of your head, but at the same time, you’re trying to work towards it, you know what I mean?

“It’s on the horizon, you know something’s coming, but you have to put the groundwork in to get there, if that makes sense. That’s how it feels like and obviously you’ve a shot this weekend and we’ve a big November ahead of us to see where we’re at.”

He starts against the All Blacks today [KO 8.10pm Irish time, Virgin Media] and if Ireland win, it will be Furlong’s seventh victory against the Kiwis, which would be a new record for an Irish player.

As he gets set for the latest challenge against New Zealand, Furlong feels like he’s in a good place.

“I still think I have plenty to offer, I’m 32,” he says.

“I had a good… if you want to call it a break year last year, but I don’t have many wrecked joints. I never had a big injury.

“It’s always been kind of small bite-size, bar the academy days, but I’ve been very lucky that way and we’ve had a good pre-season.

“And the grá is big at the minute for the game.”