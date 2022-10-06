Kerry legend Kennelly appointed academy head coach with GWS Giants

KERRY LEGEND TADHG Kennelly has been appointed as the new academy head coach of AFL side Greater Western Sydney [GWS] Giants.

Kennelly, who won an All-Ireland with Kerry and the AFL Premiership with Sydney Swans, joins the Giants having previously performed the role of identifying international talent for the AFL. He has also worked as an assistant coach in the AFL Academy before joining AFL NSW/ACT as the State Head Coach.

Kennelly returned to the Swans as a Development Coach for the 2018 campaign, before becoming their Defence Coach until 2020.

“It’s great,” he said in an interview with the GWS Giants.

Advertisement

“It’s a big change obviously. The Swans was a big chapter of my life that I’m very proud of but it’s great to be back in football and it’s great to be in the orange colours for the first. I’m pretty excited about getting at it.”

💬 "It's great to be back in football."



We speak with @TadhgKennelly following his appointment as Head Coach of the GIANTS Academy 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/IAABJsY0fE — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) October 6, 2022

Head of Academies – and former Swans teammate – Jason Saddington added.

“We’re thrilled to appoint Tadhg to the role of Head Coach of our Academy programs.

“With Cam Bernasconi departing to head up the AFLW program, a role opened up to work with some of the best young talent in our Academy region and we identified Tadhg as the ideal candidate.

“He brings a wealth of experience in the coaching space and across his AFL career he showed an incredible determination and ability to learn and understand the game.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“We’re excited to have a player and coach of the calibre of Tadhg join our club and he’s excited to get started.”

Kennelly joins fellow Irish representatives Cora Staunton, Bríd Stack and Callum Brown at GWS Giants.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!