Sunday 10 November, 2019
Tearful Shakhtar captain Taison sent off for reaction to racist abuse

The Brazil international’s team-mate Dentinho broke down in tears in response to an ugly incident.

By AFP Sunday 10 Nov 2019, 9:29 PM
25 minutes ago 2,096 Views 7 Comments
File photo of Taison.
Image: DPA/PA Images
File photo of Taison.
File photo of Taison.
Image: DPA/PA Images

SHAKHTAR DONETSK CAPTAIN Taison was sent off on Sunday for kicking the ball at Dynamo Kiev fans after they targeted him with racist abuse.

Taison left the field in tears after his red card for “unsporting behaviour”, which came when he reacted to the insults from away supporters in the 74th minute of the Ukrainian Premier League clash, at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, by first giving them the finger before kicking the ball at them.

The Brazilian, who joined Shakhtar in 2012, was consoled by Dynamo players. Countryman and teammate Dentinho also broke down in tears.

“Racism is a disgrace, we have to fight it together, every minute and every second,” said Shakhtar coach Luis Castro.

In a statement, Shakhtar said that it “categorically opposes any form of racism”, adding that “nothing can justify insulting people because of their skin colour, their religion or their political opinions”.

Shakhtar won the game 1-0, ensuring they stay top of the league, two points ahead of Zorya as they hunt their fourth straight title.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

