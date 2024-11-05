Leinster pay tribute to departing women's head coach Tania Rosser

LEINSTER RUGBY CEO Shane Nolan has paid tribute to the province’s senior women’s head coach, Tania Rosser, after her three-year stint in charge came to an end.

Former Ireland Rosser steered Leinster to back-to-back Interpro titles in her final two seasons in charge.

The Kiwi-born coach was Leinster’s first ever female head coach and Leinster will seek a replacement for Rosser over the coming months.

“One of my first tasks as CEO of Leinster Rugby was to reach out to Tania to see how we could align even more with what she and her coaching team wanted to achieve,” said CEO Nolan. “My first impression was of a passionate and highly dedicated coach and that has only been enhanced over the last two years as I got to know her more and saw her deliver two Interpro titles and wrestle control back from our rivals down south.

“Tania’s legacy in Leinster Rugby was already well established as a player. To then be appointed Leinster’s first ever female head coach and to lead the team to two titles, it’s fair to say that her legacy has been further enhanced by her accomplishments over the last three seasons.”

Rosser’s departure after three years was mandated by Leinster’s policy around ‘domestic’ appointments but CEO Nolan also confirmed that the senior women’s team is in the process of being taken under the club’s ‘professional’ wing.

Nolan said: “The future of the women’s game in Irish rugby and in Leinster is very bright and the next stage for the game is going to be very different to anything that has gone before.

“I am excited to be heading into that next stage, which will see the Leinster Women’s team transition from the domestic arm of the organisation to the professional arm. That is the stated aim of Leinster Rugby and indeed of the IRFU, and it is one that I am keen to champion.

“While there is a lot of detail to work out and this transition won’t happen overnight, the direction of travel is clear and that is what excites me most.

“The next Head Coach of the women’s team will come from within the domestic game, however we are also examining what the selection process beyond that looks like. That process will take into consideration all the many factors involved as we move towards professionalism for our senior women’s team.”