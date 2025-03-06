Advertisement
Taylor and Serrano will return to New York in July. Gary Carr/INPHO
Taylor and Serrano to meet again at Madison Square Garden in July trilogy bout

The rivals will trade leather once more live on Netflix on 11 July, at the site of their original classic.
1.59pm, 6 Mar 2025

KATIE TAYLOR WILL face Amanda Serrano for the third time in the boxers’ legendary careers at Madison Square Garden, New York, on Friday 11 July.

The Taylor-Serrano trilogy bout will be broadcast live on Netflix at no additional cost to existing subscribers.

Taylor has twice beaten Serrano narrowly in all-time classic bouts, most recently at Cowboys Stadium, Dallas, last November.

The Irish icon and the Puerto Rican great first met in the ring at a sold-out MSG in 2022 and will return to the same venue to do it all again this summer.

More to follow.

