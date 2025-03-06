The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Taylor and Serrano to meet again at Madison Square Garden in July trilogy bout
KATIE TAYLOR WILL face Amanda Serrano for the third time in the boxers’ legendary careers at Madison Square Garden, New York, on Friday 11 July.
The Taylor-Serrano trilogy bout will be broadcast live on Netflix at no additional cost to existing subscribers.
Taylor has twice beaten Serrano narrowly in all-time classic bouts, most recently at Cowboys Stadium, Dallas, last November.
The Irish icon and the Puerto Rican great first met in the ring at a sold-out MSG in 2022 and will return to the same venue to do it all again this summer.
More to follow.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Boxing live on netflix Rivalry