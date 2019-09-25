Teenage defender on target, as Liverpool progress in League Cup

LIVERPOOL CONTINUED THEIR perfect start to the domestic season as Stuart Moore’s calamity helped them secure a spot in the EFL Cup fourth round with a 2-0 win over MK Dons.

After Harvey Elliott squandered a great chance early on, MK Dons goalkeeper Moore made a complete mess of dealing with James Milner’s effort shortly before half-time.

Jurgen Klopp’s side could have been pegged back in the 59th minute when Jordan Bowery hit the post, but progression was secured when Ki-Jana Hoever headed in his maiden Liverpool goal.

Moore made a fantastic stop to deny Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as Liverpool aimed to add further gloss, with Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and centre-back Dejan Lovren maintaining the clean sheet late on.

Elliott looked set to mark his Liverpool debut in style moments after Conor McGrandles wasted a great chance for MK Dons, only for the 16-year-old – who became the youngest player to start a game for the club – to rattle the crossbar from six yards.

Having been teed up for that chance by Milner, Elliott returned the favour with a sublime cross which Liverpool’s captain headed wide, but the visitors were gifted the lead in the 41st minute.

Moore failed to keep hold of Milner’s strike, fumbling it upwards and towards goal before flailing wildly at the loose ball, only able to punch it into the net.

The hosts were almost hauled back level when Bowery struck woodwork from close range, before Hoever wrapped up the win when he powered in Milner’s cross.

Oxlade-Chamberlain saw a low strike tipped onto the upright soon after, while Kelleher and Lovren denied Bowery and George Williams respectively.

Elliott seemed likely to have the final say when he curled an effort past Moore, but the woodwork stifled his celebrations once more as Liverpool ended a four-match losing streak in the competition.

