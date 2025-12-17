Tennis world number one Carlos Alcaraz splits with long-term coach Juan Carlos Ferrero

CARLOS ALCARAZ HAS announced he is splitting from his long-term coach Juan Carlos Ferrero in a shock move.

The 22-year-old enjoyed his most successful season this year, winning the French Open and US Open among eight titles and finishing the campaign ranked number one.

Ferrero, himself a former world number one and French Open champion, has guided Alcaraz for his whole professional career and recently won the ATP’s coach of the year award.

Es muy difícil para mí escribir este post… Tras más de siete años juntos, Juanki y yo hemos decidido poner fin a nuestra etapa juntos como entrenador y jugador.



Gracias por haber hecho de sueños de niño, realidades. Empezamos este camino cuando apenas era un chaval, y durante… pic.twitter.com/D4GSxYsZUY — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) December 17, 2025

Writing on social media, Alcaraz said: “It’s very difficult for me to write this post… After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player.

“Thank you for turning my childhood dreams into reality. We started this journey when I was just a kid, and throughout this time you’ve accompanied me on an incredible adventure, both on and off the court. And I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every step of it with you.

“We reached the top, and I feel that if our sporting paths had to diverge, it should be from up there. From the place we always worked towards and always aspired to reach.

“Now, a time of change is upon us both, new adventures and new projects. But I’m certain that we’ll face them in the right way, giving our best, as we always have. Always adding value.

“I sincerely wish you all the best in everything that comes your way. I’m comforted by the knowledge that we gave our all, that we offered everything to each other. Thank you for everything, Juanki!”