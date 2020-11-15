BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 15 November 2020
Advertisement

All-conquering Crawford crushes Brook with fourth-round stoppage

WBO welterweight champion Crawford is now unbeaten in 37 professional fights.

By Press Association Sunday 15 Nov 2020, 12:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,054 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5267611

TERENCE CRAWFORD RETAINED his WBO welterweight strap after stopping Kell Brook inside four rounds in Las Vegas.

34-year-old Brook was outshone in only his second bout in the last two years and was a huge underdog against Crawford, who is now unbeaten in 37 professional fights.

The Briton took a standing eight count a minute into the fourth when the American connected with a right hand and Crawford pounced after the resumption with a flurry of shots with referee Tony Weeks stepping in.

Brook, by a narrow margin, had the best of the early exchanges but the Nebraskan began to switch stances and found his rhythm by the third.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The jab, which was the beginning of the end for Brook, seemed fairly innocuous but he fell back into the ropes and the writing was on the wall as Crawford, who saw off Amir Khan in 2019, finished the job.

There was controversy further down the card when the bout between Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney ended in a no contest.

Franco, the WBA super flyweight holder, was on the back foot inside the first round when the referee deemed he had been on the receiving end of a headbutt and the fight stopped despite replays suggesting the cuts were as a result of Moloney’s jabs.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie