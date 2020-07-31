Here's the GAA senior club action available on TV and live-streaming this weekend

THE GAA SENIOR club action continues this weekend with the reigning All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks and Corofin amongst those getting set for their first outing in 2020.

With attendance restrictions still in place, many fans around the country will be relying on TV and county board live-stream coverage to keep an eye on the action.

There’s live TV coverage on TG4 tonight and Sunday afternoon while RTÉ’s opening club GAA game for the season takes place tomorrow evening.

There are plenty clubs planning on covering games so let us know in the comments section below what else is being covered.

Here’s a list of senior matches that you can watch over the weekend.

Friday

Connacht

The Roscommon SFC action commences with St Brigid’s up against Strokestown at 8pm and the first Galway SFC tie being live-streamed is Clareglaway against Killanin at 7.30pm.

Leinster

The TG4 cameras are on Noreside for the Kilkenny senior hurling meeting of Ballyhale Shamrocks against Tullaroan which throws in at 7.30pm in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Laois GAA TV are covering the SHC clash of Rathdowney-Errill and Clough-Ballacolla from 7.30pm and Iarmhí TV show the Westmeath SFC game involving Mullingar Shamrocks and Coralstown-Kinnegad at 7.30pm.

The Meath GAA TV schedule has Ratoath against Nobber in the senior football group stages for their opening game. The latest Wexford GAA TV games involve Cloughbawn v Oulart-the-Ballagh and Fethard v Faythe Harriers at 7.30pm in the senior hurling championship.

And in the Offaly SHC there will be a live stream of Birr and Kilcormac-Killoughey at 7.30pm.

Munster

The Cork Premier SHC begins with rivals from the east of the county meeting as Midleton take on Sarsfields at 7.30pm in a match streamed by the Irish Examiner.

In Kerry the club action sees local rivals Templenoe and Kenmare Shamrocks clash at 7pm with several country senior names set to feature in this coverage.

The Limerick GAA TV weekend schedule starts with Adare meeting Doon at 7.30pm in the senior hurling championship.

Saturday

Connacht

The games being covered by Mayo GAA TV as the senior football championship begins see Charlestown taking on Castlebar Mitchels from 5pm and title holders Ballintubber going up against Aghamore at 7pm.

The Leitrim SFC will be covered by the meeting of Allen Gaels and Leitrim Gaels at 7pm and the Sligo SFC tie being live-streamed is Drumcliffe/Rosses Point against Shamrock Gaels.

The Galway senior football action involves Moycullen v Mícheál Breathnach at 2.30pm and An Cheathrú Rua against Milltown at 5.30pm with the county board covering both games.

Leinster

The Kilkenny senior hurling action continues with their county board providing the coverage of the meeting of James Stephens and Danesfort from 1pm and then Erins Own take on Mullinavat at 4.15pm.

Laois GAA TV are showing senior hurling games between Rosenallis and Ballinakill at 5pm and Abbeyleix St Lazarian’s taking on Castletown at 7.30pm. Meath GAA TV’s senior football tie is Na Fianna against Seneschalstown from 7.30pm.

There’s also two senior hurling games on Wexford GAA TV with both on at 2pm as Naomh Eanna take on Shelmaliers while Glynn-Barntown face off with Rathunre.

Munster

The first live club game of the summer on RTÉ comes from Cork with the SHC clash of Glen Rovers against St Finbarr’s in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7.30pm. Earlier the Irish Examiner are streaming the Erins Own-Blackrock game from 5pm in Páirc Uí Rinn.

The Kerry football tie being live-streamed is Dingle against Killarney Legion from 3pm and the Limerick GAA TV hurling matches are Ahane taking on Na Piarsaigh at 5.30pm and Garryspillane against Blackrock at 7pm.

In Waterford the county board, in association with Nemeton TV, are streaming live the SHC ties involving Lismore against Fourmilewater at 3pm and Abbeyside against Ballysaggart at 7pm.

Football is the focus in Clare with the senior games shown set to be Éire Óg Ennis v Kilrush Shamrocks at 1pm, Cratloe against Lissycasey at 4pm and Kilmurry-Ibrickane v St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay at 7pm, the latter a repeat of last year’s final.

Ulster

The Cavan SFC live-streaming throws in with Killygarry facing Cavan Gaels at 7.30pm. In Derry the spotlight will be on the coverage of Loup v Bellagy in the SFC at 6.30pm.

Sunday

Connacht

The 2020 All-Ireland club kingpins are in the spotlight in Galway with TG4 covering live the SFC tie between senior champions Corofin and intermediate winners Oughterard at 2.30pm. The Tribesmen county board are showing another senior football game that evening when Mountbellew-Moylough go up against Annaghdown at 6pm.

In Roscommon the SFC games being covered are Western Gaels v Fuerty at 1pm and Pádraig Pearses meeting Michael Glavey’s at 5pm.

Mayo GAA TV will be broadcasting the SFC battle of Breaffy and Westport at 4pm.

Leinster

The Meath SFC meeting of Simonstown Gaels and Skryne is the subject of deferred coverage on TG4.

There are three Kildare SFC games being streamed live with a nice gesture here seeing all funds go directly to Barretstown. The games from St Conleth’s Park are St Laurence’s v Eadestown at 12pm, Clane v Monasterevan at 3pm and Sarsfields v Johnstownbridge at 6pm.

Iarmhí TV will broadcast two Westmeath SFC matches with Athlone facing Garrycastle at 5pm and Tyrrellspass playing St Loman’s Mullingar at 7.30pm.

Munster

The live game in the Waterford is Clonea against Roanmore in the SHC from 2pm.

Ulster

In Cavan the SFC coverage involves Gowan v Ramor Utd at 2pm and Crosserlough v Lavey at 7.30pm.

