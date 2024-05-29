Advertisement
Thaakir Abrahams in action for Lyon. Steve Haag Sports/Deon van der Merwe/INPHO
Munster confirm signing of South African Thaakir Abrahams from Lyon

The 25-year-old back links up with the Irish province on a two-year deal.
4.50pm, 29 May 2024
MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of South African wing/fullback Thaakir Abrahams from Lyon on a two-year deal.

The move was first reported Lyon-based publication Le Progrès after being released from the last year of his deal with the Top 14 club.

Abrahams joins in the summer after one year with Lyon where he scored five tries in 13 appearances, including four tries in the Champions Cup. The 25-year-old is fast and pacey and will provide a strong option in the back three.

He becomes the ninth new addition to the Munster senior squad ahead of next season with Billy Burns, Tom Farrell and Diarmuid Kilgallen also joining the province.

A former South Africa U20 international, Abrahams captained Paarl Boys High in his school days before helping the Junior Springboks to a third-placed finish at the 2019 U20 World Cup.

He represented Western Province at underage level before moving to Durban to join the Sharks, quickly making his Super Rugby debut in 2020.

His three seasons at Sharks saw Abrahams impress in the Champions Cup, URC, Super Rugby and Currie Cup competitions before his move to Lyon last summer.

Elsewhere, Brian Gleeson, Edwin Edogbo, Mark Donnelly, Tony Butler and Ethan Coughlan are also stepping up from the Academy to the senior squad.

Additionally, Eoghan Clarke and Oli Jager joined the province mid-season and have made a big impact. Clarke recently penned a one-year extension with Jager signing until 2027.

