This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 14 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Masters final round brought forward with storms forecast

Thunderstorms are forecast to hit Augusta late on Sunday afternoon and tournament organisers have brought tee times forward as a result.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 10:41 PM
1 hour ago 3,608 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4591073

The final round of the Masters will begin much earlier than usual, with players grouped in threesomes and starting from the first and 10th tees as organisers seek to complete the tournament before the potential arrival of thunderstorms at Augusta National.

augusta-cropped_106tdwq2prmbf1xcsabxdsz4ez Augusta National, the venue for the Masters

A statement posted on the official Masters website during Saturday’s third round confirmed Sunday’s play would begin at 7:30am local time (12:30pm GMT).

The first and 10th will be used as starting holes, with the leaders due to begin their rounds at 9:20am, in the hope a winner can be decided prior to an anticipated burst of inclement weather in the afternoon.

There has not been a Monday finish at the Masters since 1983, when the tournament was heavily affected by rain.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters tournament, said: “The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount.

We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday.

“This decision should benefit everyone – the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world. Given the competitiveness and drama of this year’s tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow [Sunday].”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie