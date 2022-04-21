Membership : Access or Sign Up
Behind The Lines is 100! Here are our best episodes so far - as picked by you

Our sportswriting podcast celebrates its 100th episode this week.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Apr 2022, 12:52 PM
Behind The Lines has featured some incredible guests from around the world over the past few years.
BEHIND THE LINES is 100!

Your favourite sportswriting podcast celebrates the release of its 100th episode this week — and it’s a very special one as Gavin is delighted to be joined by one of Ireland’s greatest writers, the legendary Colm Tóibín.

Episode 100 is live now for all of our members — but for those of you who haven’t got around to signing up yet and are wondering what you’re missing out on, we have something for you. 

From Rick Reilly telling tales about Donald Trump in front of his Croke Park Zoom background, to Anna Krien discussing Night Games in Australia, and some of our favourite Irish writers like Donal Ryan, David Walsh, Joanne O’Riordan and Miguel Delaney, we’ve had some incredible guests from around the world over the past few years.

Over the last few weeks, we asked our members to vote for their favourite episodes from the many great listens in the BTL back catalogue.

In the end, the winners couldn’t be split, with Irish Times sportswriter Malachy Clerkin and two-time William Hill winner Donald McRae finishing neck and neck in the polls.

In what was the very first episode of Behind The Lines — setting a very high bar for everything which was to follow — Malachy picks out some of his favourite pieces of writing as well as talking us through what makes a great intro, the “insane discipline” of live reporting, the best piece of advice he has been given and the cliché he avoids like the, er, plague.


Source: Highlights from The42 Membership/SoundCloud

With 12 books to his name, and more than 2,500 interviews for the Guardian, it’s no exaggeration to describe Donald McRae as a giant of sportswriting.

Alongside his picks, Don talks to us about his atypical route to sports journalism: born in apartheid South Africa, he moved to London in exile to escape a jail sentence for his unwillingness to serve military service back home. There are also some outstanding nuts-and-bolts tips on how to conduct and write a great interview, the kind of advice university courses charge thousands for.

Source: Highlights from The42 Membership/SoundCloud

Today, we’re delighted to make both of these great episodes freely available to everyone to enjoy.

If you enjoy them, and you’d like to spend more time delving into our archive, sign up for annual membership at members.the42.ie using the code BTL to get €5 off the price of an annual plan.

Enjoy!

