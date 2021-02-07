Here's what is coming up for members of The42 this week

THE LEVEL 5 life is still in full swing these days but here at The42, we’ve got plenty of sports content to keep you occupied.

Your continued support of our work is greatly appreciated and we hope you’ve been able to find some respite on our website during these difficult times.

All of our stories are still available to read through our platforms for free, but if you’d like a little more, The42 membership is the place for you.

Becoming a member gives you access to a host of exclusive podcasts, newsletters, prizes and insights while also supporting our otherwise free and independent sports journalism.

If you haven’t already done so, you can sign up for a €5 a month – or a discounted €42 a year – at members.the42.ie.

Here’s a flavour of what’s coming up for The42 members this week.

This evening, the usual gang at The42 Rugby Weekly Extra will be assessing the outcome of Ireland’s opening Six Nations clash with Wales.

The Rugby Weekly Extra lads will be back again in their usual slot on Monday as regular analyst Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella to get nerdy about all of the action from the opening weekend of the Six Nations.

Tuesday will bring another helping of great sportswriting discussion on Behind The Lines. Our resident host Gavin Cooney has spoken to some accomplished and fascinating writers since the beginning of this podcast, and this week will see American writer Bill Buford step into the spotlight.

The series has featured the likes of Gary Lineker, Wright Thompson, Rick Reilly, Robert Lipsyte, David Walsh, Malachy Clerkina and Caitlin Thompson so far, and is available to all members of The42.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

On Wednesday, we’ll be releasing another fascinating edition of How To Win At Dominoes, the popular coaching podcast presented by Shane Keegan.

Dr Ed Coughlan is our guest this week to discuss his coaching methods and teachings. This podcast is now in its second season, and all existing episodes featuring names such as Cliodhna O’Connor, Padraig Harrington, Gary Keegan, Pat Lam and Cheddar Plunkett — are available on our membership.

If that’s not enough, we also have our weekly Insiders newsletters for GAA, Soccer and Rugby fans during the week before rounding things off with another post-match reaction pod on Rugby Weekly Extra after Ireland v France on Sunday, 14 February.

So, if you fancy treating yourself to more top-class sports coverage while supporting our independent journalism, why not join us at members.the42.ie?