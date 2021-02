In what year did Ireland last win a men's Six Nations game against Wales in Cardiff? 2019 2017

2013 2011

Who is the defending women's singles champion at the Australian Open? Serena Williams Simona Halep

Naomi Osaka Sofia Kenin

Who scored Manchester United's ninth goal in the 9-0 hammering of Southampton in midweek? Scott McTominay Marcus Rashford

Anthony Martial Daniel James

Name the Championship club to which Shane Long has gone on loan for the rest of the season. Norwich City Millwall

Bournemouth Middlesbrough

Which former player was this week appointed the new manager of Tipperary's minor hurlers? James Woodlock Brendan Cummins

Lar Corbett Eoin Kelly

For which Scottish side did Aaron McEneff sign this week? Hearts Celtic

Hibernian Rangers

What did Rory McIlroy call a 'waste of time and money' this week? The Ryder Cup The authorities' new 'distance report'

HBO's latest Tiger Woods documentary Patrick Reed

Stuart Hogg has hyped Scotland as potential Six Nations winners. Where did they finish in the competition last year? Second place Fourth place

Fifth place Sixth place

With which of the following top-tier sides were the Republic of Ireland drawn in qualification for the 2023 U21 European Championships? Italy Spain

England France