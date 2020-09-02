Henry watches on as Toronto attempt, fail Henry-inspired penalty spot assist

IT’S COMING UP on 15 years since Robert Pires and Thierry Henry contrived to turn a straightforward penalty into a convoluted two-man move that seemed to result in equal amounts comic and karmic value when it went awry.

Clearly, some lads need a refresher on the moral of the story – just take the friggin’ penalty – even when Thierry Henry is standing on the sideline.

The Frenchman’s Montreal side were leading Toronto 1-0 when the penalty was awarded to the Reds. Step forward Alejandro Pozuelo… and Pablo Piatti.

Not the first time Thierry Henry has seen a penalty blooper like this...👀



The Arsenal legend was relieved to see Toronto FC make a mess of their penalty as his Montreal Impact side secured a 1-0 win in the MLS! 😅 pic.twitter.com/96K12lwriS — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 2, 2020 Source: Sky Sports /Twitter

Now, the Spaniard and Argentine came a lot closer to executing the nonsense exercise than Henry and Pires did against Man City in 2005 as Piatti (A) successfully connected with the pass and (B) put it beyond goalkeeper Clement Diop.

Their only problem are the pesky rules that exist even when you’re attempting a trick shot. The referee disallowed the goal for encroachment as Piatti had entered the ‘D’ on the edge of the area.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Henry’s side held on to their 1-0 advantage and sealed the win.