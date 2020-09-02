This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Henry watches on as Toronto attempt, fail Henry-inspired penalty spot assist

It was a better effort than Robert Pires’, but still a disaster.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 12:08 PM
IT’S COMING UP on 15 years since Robert Pires and Thierry Henry contrived to turn a straightforward penalty into a convoluted two-man move that seemed to result in equal amounts comic and karmic value when it went awry.

Source: souster98/YouTube

Clearly, some lads need a refresher on the moral of the story – just take the friggin’ penalty – even when Thierry Henry is standing on the sideline.

The Frenchman’s Montreal side were leading Toronto 1-0 when the penalty was awarded to the Reds. Step forward Alejandro Pozuelo… and Pablo Piatti.

Now, the Spaniard and Argentine came a lot closer to executing the nonsense exercise than Henry and Pires did against Man City in 2005 as Piatti (A) successfully connected with the pass and (B) put it beyond goalkeeper Clement Diop.

Their only problem are the pesky rules that exist even when you’re attempting a trick shot. The referee disallowed the goal for encroachment as Piatti had entered the ‘D’ on the edge of the area.

Henry’s side held on to their 1-0 advantage and sealed the win.

