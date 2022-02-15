Cheltenham priority before any National decision on Tiger Roll

THE PROSPECT OF Tiger Roll bidding for a record-equalling third Randox Grand National triumph is once again in the balance after the dual Aintree hero was given a rating of 161 for the world’s greatest steeplechase.

The Gordon Elliott-trained gelding, owned by Gigginstown House Stud, became the first horse since Red Rum in 1973-74 to win consecutive Grand Nationals when he was victorious in 2018 and 2019.

However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the race in 2020, while connections chose not to run him in the 2021 renewal as they were not happy with the handicapper’s assessment of Tiger Roll, who has been allotted 11st 4lb this time.

Tiger Roll won off a mark of 150 in 2018 and 159 in 2019, carrying 10st 13lb and 11st 5lb respectively. He did not run last year because he was given a rating of 166.

Gigginstown’s racing manager Eddie O’Leary is particularly aggrieved with the treatment of Tiger Roll compared to Easysland. Both are past winners of the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham and that race next month remains Tiger Roll’s main objective.

Easysland had a rating of 167 when he last ran over fences while Tiger Roll was on 165. Their marks for Aintree are 159 and 161 respectively.

“Easysland has been dropped 8lb and we’ve been dropped 4lb. He is eight and we’re 12. Explain that to someone. We crack on towards Cheltenham,” said O’Leary.

Easysland is an eight-year-old coming to his peak and we’re 12. It doesn’t make sense. There’s obviously still an agenda against him. It’s all the time against this horse.

“We would hope to have plenty of runners in it (Grand National) and hope for a bit of luck. If Tiger’s not there, he’s not there.”

Advertisement

Giving his assessment, handicapper Martin Greenwood said: “I have relented a bit with Tiger Roll and he is down to 161 from 166 last year, which is 5lb lower.

“As I keep telling people, you can’t just ignore his win in the cross country at Cheltenham last season which was less than 12 months ago when he easily defeated two good horses in Easysland and Some Neck.

Eddie O’Leary is disappointed with Tiger Roll’s rating in the Randox Grand National (Niall Carson/PA)

“He and Minella Times – the two previous winners among the entries – are both on 161. Minella Times has run two stinkers this year, but it was only three starts ago that he was winning the Grand National.”

Elliott confirmed Cheltenham remained the priority for Tiger Roll before any other decisions are made.

“Tiger’s not getting any younger. We’ll go to Cheltenham and see how he gets on,” he said.

“He’s in good form at home, but he’s 12. It’s been a long time between drinks, so we’ll get Cheltenham out of the way and see what happens.

He went on: “I don’t know what it is about this time of year, but he comes alive. He’s never really thrived in the winter, but he loves a bit of sun on his back.

We have been training him for Cheltenham all season and we are really looking forward to going back there. We will see how Cheltenham goes, but he has got a nice weight so the Grand National could be on the agenda.

“The ground was too soft the last day for him (over hurdles at Navan). He is coming to himself at home and we are looking forward to running him back at Cheltenham.”

Elliott explained how the National became a turning point in Tiger Roll’s fortunes.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“We decided to run him in the National in 2018 as he had lost his way a little bit, so we had to try to rejuvenate him and it really worked for him,” he said.

“I was nervous going into the next year’s Grand National, but it was a dream come true to win it for a second time with him. He was very good on the second occasion.

“To have a horse like him is a dream come true, but to win two Grand Nationals with him has just been awesome and I’m very lucky to have him. I do think there is still more in him and we are certainly not finished yet.”

Of his other contenders, Elliott – who has 19 entries – said: “Death Duty is a dual Grade One winner and came back to form at Punchestown the other day.

“Mount Ida is a good mare, she stays, she won the Kim Muir. Galvin and Conflated are at the top of the handicap, but they are Grade One winners and that is the way the race has gone.

“We’ve a great team of horses, but we’ll get Cheltenham out of the way and see how we go.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!