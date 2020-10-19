BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 19 October 2020
Advertisement

Bowe hits 0-7 as Tipperary's second-half show key in Munster hurling win over Clare

Tiperary will now take on Waterford in next Monday’s semi-final.

By The42 Team Monday 19 Oct 2020, 9:02 PM
9 minutes ago 476 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5238189
Conor Bowe in action for Tipperary with Clare's Dylan McMahon and Darragh Healy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Conor Bowe in action for Tipperary with Clare's Dylan McMahon and Darragh Healy.
Conor Bowe in action for Tipperary with Clare's Dylan McMahon and Darragh Healy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Tipperary 1-19
Clare 0-12

CONOR BOWE INSPIRED Tipperary to produce a major turnaround in the second half to defeat Clare in tonight’s Munster U20 hurling clash in Semple Stadium.

Tipperary, All-Ireland champions last year at this level and with six players in action here from that starting team, were in difficulty in the first half as Clare dictated the play.

The Banner were full value for their 0-10 to 0-6 advantage at half-time with Cian Galvin and Mark Rodgers both hugely impressive.

But Tipperary took over in the second half as they scored 0-11 without reply before Clare got their first score of the half courtesy of a Galvin pointed free in the 57th minute.

Tipperary finished strong as well with Devon Ryan firing home the only goal of the game from a 60th minute penalty after Andrew Ormond was fouled.

That propels them towards a semi-final clash with Waterford that is scheduled to take place in the Fraher Field in Dungarvan at 3.15pm next Monday afternoon.

More to follow…

Tipperary

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)
3. Conor Whelan (Carrick Davins)
4. Éanna McBride (JK Brackens)

5. Fintan Purcell (Drom-Inch)
6. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs – captain)
7. Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

8. Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
9. Kevin McCarthy (Toomevara)

10. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)
11. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)
12. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

13. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)
14. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
15. Seán Hayes (Kiladangan)

Subs

24. James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh) for O’Connor (47)

Clare

1. Cian Broderick (Clarecastle)

2. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford)
3. Adam Mungovan (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield)
4. Jathan McMahon (Clonlara)

5. Mike Gough (Smith O’Briens)
6. Dylan McMahon (Clonlara)
7. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones)

8. Aidan Moriarty (Clonlara)
9. Gearoid Cahill (Corofin)

10. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)
11. Robin Mounsey (Ruan)
12. William Halpin (Tulla)

13. Diarmuid Cahill (Corofin)
14. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)
19. Conner Hegarty 

Referee: 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie