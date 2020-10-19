Bowe hits 0-7 as Tipperary's second-half show key in Munster hurling win over Clare

Conor Bowe in action for Tipperary with Clare's Dylan McMahon and Darragh Healy.

Tipperary 1-19

Clare 0-12

CONOR BOWE INSPIRED Tipperary to produce a major turnaround in the second half to defeat Clare in tonight’s Munster U20 hurling clash in Semple Stadium.

Tipperary, All-Ireland champions last year at this level and with six players in action here from that starting team, were in difficulty in the first half as Clare dictated the play.

The Banner were full value for their 0-10 to 0-6 advantage at half-time with Cian Galvin and Mark Rodgers both hugely impressive.

But Tipperary took over in the second half as they scored 0-11 without reply before Clare got their first score of the half courtesy of a Galvin pointed free in the 57th minute.

Tipperary finished strong as well with Devon Ryan firing home the only goal of the game from a 60th minute penalty after Andrew Ormond was fouled.

That propels them towards a semi-final clash with Waterford that is scheduled to take place in the Fraher Field in Dungarvan at 3.15pm next Monday afternoon.

More to follow…

Tipperary

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

3. Conor Whelan (Carrick Davins)

4. Éanna McBride (JK Brackens)

5. Fintan Purcell (Drom-Inch)

6. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs – captain)

7. Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

8. Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Kevin McCarthy (Toomevara)

10. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)

11. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

12. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

13. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)

14. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

15. Seán Hayes (Kiladangan)

Subs

24. James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh) for O’Connor (47)

Clare

1. Cian Broderick (Clarecastle)

2. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford)

3. Adam Mungovan (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield)

4. Jathan McMahon (Clonlara)

5. Mike Gough (Smith O’Briens)

6. Dylan McMahon (Clonlara)

7. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones)

8. Aidan Moriarty (Clonlara)

9. Gearoid Cahill (Corofin)

10. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)

11. Robin Mounsey (Ruan)

12. William Halpin (Tulla)

13. Diarmuid Cahill (Corofin)

14. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)

19. Conner Hegarty

Referee:

