'I think it's an awful way to finish a game' - Winning Tipp club boss no fan of penalty shootouts

SEMPLE STADIUM HAS witnessed a wide range of hurling occasions through the years but last night threw something novel into the mix.

A penalty shootout at the Town End was required to deliver the last of the semi-finalists for the 2020 senior hurling race in Tipperary.

It was a surreal conclusion to a pulsating game, amidst the backdrop of empty stands and terraces in Thurles, as Drom & Inch sent the reigning county and provincial champions Borris-Ileigh to the exit door.

James Woodlock was the winning manager but the manner of their success didn’t sit easy with him. Penalties were not something he had considered when plotting for this quarter-final, as a method of reaching a conclusion to championship matches, he is not a fan.

“I think it’s an awful way to finish a game, an absolutely awful way.

“I would have preferred more extra-time to be fair and if I was given the offer with Borris, I’d have given it to them all day long. Absolutely I would have had.

“I think it’s a fair way to end a game. Look it is the way it is. We didn’t have it prepared to take penalties. No (practice), absolutely not. But we’ve quality shooters all the same and I was really happy with the boys. I called them into a huddle there and I said, ‘Lads look I need five penalty takers and I need five leaders.’

“And the five leaders stood up, the boys that I expected to take it. There was two or three more chomping at the bit and they had a little argument, and five stood up to take the penalties and I was really happy. There’s huge heart shown. That has been questioned out of this Drom team for a long time, heart and determination.”

The result means the end of the road for Borris-Ileigh’s 2020 hurling adventure after beginning the year on the All-Ireland trail as they overcame Galway’s St Thomas and were edged out by Kilkenny’s Ballyhale.

Woodlock had sympathy for his neighbouring club, in particular those he was well acquainted with from time in the Tipperary senior camp.

Borris-Ileigh's Brendan Maher Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“Brendan Maher is a top player, he owes nothing to Borris-Ileigh or Tipperary. At the same time Davy Collins stepped up, he’d missed one for us, but I don’t think any of them were misses, I think they were fantastic saves. Brendan Maher, look he hit free after free, a great game. We tried to curb his influence as much as we could obviously and Dan McCormack when he dropped deep.

“You’re playing a team coming back off a defeat in an All-Ireland club final, that’s how good they are. Look I’ll be honest about it, I was mighty proud of Borris-Ileigh last year and watching them throughout the year and their performances. I thought their heart and courage, their determination is unbelievable and I think they’ve really quality players. I’m friends with most of them, I’ve hurled with most of them. They’re a top class outfit.

“I knew it would go down to the wire. I didn’t know it would take two periods of extra time and then push into penalties but look I’m just delighted we came out on top. Again I think it’s a hard way to lose a game but I’m delighted we came out on the right side of it all the same.”

The shootout placed Drom & Inch’s goalkeeper in the spotlight and he shone when the extra focus was placed on him. Eoin Collins was the understudy when Tipperary won the All-Ireland U20 title last August. He sparkled in saving two Borris-Ileigh penalties and had earlier denied Brendan Maher in a similar scenario at the end of extra-time.

“Eoin has an U20 All-Ireland (medal) in his back pocket, he hasn’t that for no reason,” said Woodlock.

“He’s top class, he’s a huge figure inside in the goal when you look at him, he has the presence in there. I’m really happy with Eoin as a goalie to be honest with you, I think he’s there or thereabouts for a look in with Tipp. He is young and he’s learning all the day. But look Damien Young with me as well, played in goal for many years, top class coach, he’s working really hard all the time.”

