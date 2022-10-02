Membership : Access or Sign Up
Football history made in Tipp, Clare champs win and Palatine lift Carlow title

Upperchurch-Drombane are through to their first ever Tipperary senior football final.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Oct 2022, 8:01 PM
51 minutes ago 1,833 Views 0 Comments
Semple Stadium awaits in the Tipperary county senior final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

UPPERCHURCH-DROMBANE CREATED history in Tipperary today as they reached the county senior football final for the first time, knocking holders Loughmore-Castleiney out in the process by 1-12 to 1-11.

The Shanahan brothers Paul and Luke struck 0-4 apiece, while Conor Fahey scored a goal for the winners against a Loughmore-Castleiney team that were spearheaded by 1-9 from Liam McCgrath.

Loughmore-Castleiney claimed a Tipperary senior double last year and Upperchurch-Drombane hold similar ambitions this year with a senior hurling semi-final date against Kilruane MacDonaghs to come next weekend.

In the football final they will take on Clonmel Commercials, comfortable semi-final victors today by 1-15 to 0-9 against neighbours Moyle Rovers.

Jason Lonergan scored 0-8 and Jack Kennedy hit 1-2 for a Clonmel side that have won five finals in the last decade in Tipperary, while losing last year’s decider.

Reigning Clare champions Éire Óg Ennis are back in the last four after Mark McInerney shot two goals today in their 2-11 to 0-11 win over Clondegad in the quarter-final in Cusack Park. 

Last year’s intermediate champions Corofin also advanced to the semi-finals, 1-19 to 0-16 victors over Lissycasey, while Kilmurry-Ibrickane and Ennistymon had won their quarter-finals in the Banner county yesterday.

In Carlow there was senior football glory for Palatine today by 2-8 to 2-6 over neighbours Tinryland.

Jamie Kenny and Thomas Sheehan hit the crucial first-half goals for the winners as they ended a six-year wait for Carlow senior glory, helping to atone for final losses in 2018 and 2019.

They play the winners of the Wicklow county final in the Leinster first round on the weekend of 22-23 October.

In Cavan the senior football decider will feature Killygarry against Gowna. Last night’s semi-final action saw Gowna win the televised game 2-12 to 2-11 against Crosserlough, while today Killygarry defeated last year’s champions Ramor United by 2-7 to 1-9, ending a 51-year wait for a senior final appearance in Cavan.

The Monaghan senior football final will be contested by Ballybay and Scotstown. The first semi-final today saw Ballybay defeat Clontibret by 1-18 to 0-12, while Scotstown later overcame Inniskeen 3-8 to 0-12.

And finally in Derry after the weekend’s quarter-final action, the semi-final ties next weekend will see Newbridge face Glen and Slaughtneil will play Lavey.

