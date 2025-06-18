Jake Morris: 'We were embarrassed, a lot of soul-searching done over the winter'

AMIDST THE STRUGGLES that the Tipperary hurlers have endured over the past few seasons, the disconnect between those on the pitch and those in the stands was evident.

When they breezed to a comfortable win in late January over Galway in the league, manager Liam Cahill touched on that subject that day in Salthill when appealing to crowds to get behind a team that he was trying to develop.

“I’d ask the Tipp supporters to be brave as well and come out and support them. There’s not much bravery in going up to Croke Park every year over the last decade for semi-finals and All-Irelands and all that.

“They’re easy things to do and I think regardless whether people believe in Liam Cahill and his coaching team or his coaching philosophy, these players will be around long after I’m gone.

​“They’re the catalyst to everything that gives us the joy that is being a Tipperary supporter so get in behind them, support them and they’ll respond.”

Almost five months on and there is a shift in the mood that is easy to detect.

The recent All-Ireland U20 title win was a boost for the future, qualifying from the Munster senior round-robin bearpit was a positive for the present.

Last year saw Tipperary in error mode as they failed to win a game in the province and shipped some heavy beatings, most noticeably when conceding 4-30 against Cork in Thurles.

They have looked revitalised this season and forward Jake Morris can sense the fanbase rowing in behind them.

Advertisement

“It’s massive. You’re down the home straight of a match down in Ennis and in Semple Stadium the last day against Waterford and you hear the chanting going, ‘Tipp, Tipp, Tipp’ and you know that they’re going to roar you out over the line.

“All Tipperary supporters are very fair, they just want to see a team that are battling hard and giving it their all. That’s why they’re getting behind us now, because it’s a team that they can enjoy going to watch.”

Morris feels it has been a gradual process in regaining that support.

“It’s been week-on-week in the league where we’ve been giving performances and we’ve been trying hard. The battling and the desire to hurl for Tipperary has been evident in players that are putting on the jersey.

“I don’t think there was an exact turning point. Getting to the league final was nice. Drawing against Limerick probably did plant the seed with a lot of Tipp supporters that, ‘Ok these lads, they mean business, they’re competitive again’.”

Tipperary supporters cheer on the arrival of their team at Cusack Park, Ennis. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

The fallout from last season was difficult for the Tipperary player group with a lot of time for contemplation of what direction they were going in. Avoiding the scrutiny of a demanding Tipperary public was not an option.

“We were embarrassed walking around. You have to go to work, you can’t hide away. We were in the trenches after last year. We had to deal with it face on and take our constructive criticism.

“There was a lot of soul-searching done over the winter. A lot of hard looks in the mirror and seeing what can be done more. To be fair, lads have done it and so have the management team. They have come with us every way in this journey. It hasn’t been pointed just at the players, they’ve taken on the flack as well and together as a unit, we’ve worked hard and we’ve got ourselves into this situation now where we’re still alive in the championship.”

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill dejected during last year's game against Cork. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

If there was a spark that ignited them, perhaps it was late June last year when the county’s minor team won the All-Ireland final in heroic fashion in Nowlan Park, overcoming the setback of two red cards to emerge victorious against Kilkenny.

“I was down in Nowlan Park myself that day,” remarks Morris.

“It was in terms of looking at a team that fought on their backs together, a united team, a good battling Tipperary team, that never-say-die attitude. You never mind losing a game as long as you’ve shown up and you’ve performed and you’ve fought on your back and you can come away together on the bus afterwards and you can look at each other.

“The manner of some of the defeats last year wasn’t acceptable. There was a bit of lessons taken from looking at 16 and 17-year-olds performing last year in Nowlan Park.”

Tipperary’s Jake Morris celebrates a score against Limerick in the Munster SHC. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Morris is one of the survivors from Tipperary’s last All-Ireland final success, coming off the bench as a youngster and firing over a point in that tie with Kilkenny.

He was conscious this year of stepping up. Galway are the upcoming challenge in Saturday’s quarter-final.

“Look, I’ve been around since 2018. I know I only turned 26 there a couple of weeks ago, but I’ve seen a lot. Leadership is off the field and on the field and we’ve a lot of good leaders in that dressing room.

“I think for myself it was just a look in the mirror and to say I need to do more. It’s not about giving big, massive speeches in the dressing room. It’s about leading on the field and that’s consciously what I was trying to go after.”

“We’re well used to the knockout hurling. You lose and you’re done. You’re playing for your life at this stage.”

*****