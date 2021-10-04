Former senior men's boss Creedon takes charge of Tipp ladies

Peter Creedon during his time as Laois manager in 2017.

PETER CREEDON WILL take charge of the Tipperary senior ladies footballers following his ratification at a County Board meeting on Monday.

West Cork native Creedon previously managed the Tipperary men’s senior footballers between 2012 and 2015 and their Laois equivalents in 2017. Creedon has also steered the Tipp minors and U21s, and in recent years has been involved in underage ladies football in the Premier County.

The Rosscarbery man succeeds Declan Carr, who stepped down from the position last month.

Tipperary Ladies football are delighted to announce the appointment of Peter Creedon, as their new Senior Football manager following his ratification at the October County Board meeting on Monday night last October 4th. pic.twitter.com/5XZSeiMPzf — Tipp Ladies Football (@TippLadiesFB) October 4, 2021

In an exclusive interview with CK Streaming moments after his appointment was formalised, school principal Creedon said: “I suppose it’s something that, at the start of the year, I wouldn’t have expected to be doing, but when I was asked to consider it and put my thoughts around it, it looked like something that could be a very exciting project.

“Look, it was great to have had the honour of managing the Tipp senior men’s [team] for four or five years and if I’ve half as good a time with the girls as I had with the boys, it’ll be great.”

You can watch Creedon’s full interview below.