5 from last year's All-Ireland hurling triumph in Tipperary U20 squad for Munster campaign

FIVE PLAYERS WHO featured in last August’s All-Ireland U21 hurling final victory have been named in the Tipperary squad for this year’s Munster campaign as the grade switches to U20 level.
Senior forward Jake Morris, who will be aiming to land a Munster medal with Liam Sheedy’s setup this Sunday against Limerick, will be the star name in the squad with Eoghan Connolly and Jerome Cahill also having started in the 2018 final win over Cork, at corner-back and centre-forward respectively.
Captain Craig Morgan came on as a substitute in that All-Ireland U21 success, as did Paddy Cadell.
Manager Liam Cahill can also call on eight players from the Tipperary side that won the Munster minor hurling title last June in Aaron Browne, Conor Whelan, Johnny Ryan, Max Hackett, Sean Hayes, Kian O’Kelly, Devon Ryan and James Devaney.
Cahill takes his Tipperary side into action in a Munster semi-final tie against Waterford on 9 July in Semple Stadium.
Tipperary U20 hurling panel
- Craig Morgan (captain) – Kilruane MacDonaghs
- Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
- Andrew Ormond – JK Brackens
- Billy Seymour – Kiladangan
- Bryan O’Mara – Holycross-Ballycahill
- Cathal Bourke – Clonoulty-Rossmore
- Ciaran Connolly – Loughmore-Castleiney
- Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy
- Conor McCarthy – Nenagh Éire Óg
- Conor Whelan – Carrick Davins
- Darragh Woods – Holycross-Ballycahill
- Devon Ryan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
- Eoghan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs
- Eoin Collins – Drom & Inch
- Gearóid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy
- Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
- James Devaney – Borris-Ileigh
- Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs
- Joe Fogarty – Moneygall
- John Ryan – Boherlahan-Dualla
- Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers
- Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs
- Kieran Breen – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
- Kevin Maher – Borris-Ileigh
- Kevin McCarthy – Toomevara
- Max Hackett – Moycarkey-Borris
- Michael Purcell – Thurles Sarsfields
- Niall Heffernan – Golden-Kilfeacle
- Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens
- Ray McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
- Robbie Quirke – Toomevara
- Ronan Tucker – Burgess
- Sean Hayes – Kiladangan
- Sean Ryan – Templederry Kenyons
- Stephen O’Brien – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
