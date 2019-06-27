5 from last year's All-Ireland hurling triumph in Tipperary U20 squad for Munster campaign

FIVE PLAYERS WHO featured in last August’s All-Ireland U21 hurling final victory have been named in the Tipperary squad for this year’s Munster campaign as the grade switches to U20 level.

Senior forward Jake Morris, who will be aiming to land a Munster medal with Liam Sheedy’s setup this Sunday against Limerick, will be the star name in the squad with Eoghan Connolly and Jerome Cahill also having started in the 2018 final win over Cork, at corner-back and centre-forward respectively.

Captain Craig Morgan came on as a substitute in that All-Ireland U21 success, as did Paddy Cadell.

Manager Liam Cahill can also call on eight players from the Tipperary side that won the Munster minor hurling title last June in Aaron Browne, Conor Whelan, Johnny Ryan, Max Hackett, Sean Hayes, Kian O’Kelly, Devon Ryan and James Devaney.

Cahill takes his Tipperary side into action in a Munster semi-final tie against Waterford on 9 July in Semple Stadium.

Tipperary U20 hurling panel