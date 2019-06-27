This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
5 from last year's All-Ireland hurling triumph in Tipperary U20 squad for Munster campaign

Tipperary face Waterford in their opening tie on 9 July.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 1:49 PM
35 minutes ago 815 Views No Comments
Jake Morris celebrating Tipperary's All-Ireland U21 final win last August.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FIVE PLAYERS WHO featured in last August’s All-Ireland U21 hurling final victory have been named in the Tipperary squad for this year’s Munster campaign as the grade switches to U20 level.

Senior forward Jake Morris, who will be aiming to land a Munster medal with Liam Sheedy’s setup this Sunday against Limerick, will be the star name in the squad with Eoghan Connolly and Jerome Cahill also having started in the 2018 final win over Cork, at corner-back and centre-forward respectively.

Captain Craig Morgan came on as a substitute in that All-Ireland U21 success, as did Paddy Cadell. 

Manager Liam Cahill can also call on eight players from the Tipperary side that won the Munster minor hurling title last June in Aaron Browne, Conor Whelan, Johnny Ryan, Max Hackett, Sean Hayes, Kian O’Kelly, Devon Ryan and James Devaney.

Cahill takes his Tipperary side into action in a Munster semi-final tie against Waterford on 9 July in Semple Stadium.

Tipperary U20 hurling panel

  1. Craig Morgan (captain) – Kilruane MacDonaghs
  2. Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
  3. Andrew Ormond – JK Brackens
  4. Billy Seymour – Kiladangan
  5. Bryan O’Mara – Holycross-Ballycahill
  6. Cathal Bourke – Clonoulty-Rossmore
  7. Ciaran Connolly – Loughmore-Castleiney
  8. Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy
  9. Conor McCarthy – Nenagh Éire Óg
  10. Conor Whelan – Carrick Davins
  11. Darragh Woods – Holycross-Ballycahill
  12. Devon Ryan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
  13. Eoghan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs
  14. Eoin Collins – Drom & Inch
  15. Gearóid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy
  16. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
  17. James Devaney – Borris-Ileigh
  18. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs
  19. Joe Fogarty – Moneygall
  20. John Ryan – Boherlahan-Dualla
  21. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers
  22. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs
  23. Kieran Breen – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
  24. Kevin Maher – Borris-Ileigh
  25. Kevin McCarthy – Toomevara
  26. Max Hackett – Moycarkey-Borris
  27. Michael Purcell – Thurles Sarsfields
  28. Niall Heffernan – Golden-Kilfeacle
  29. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens
  30. Ray McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
  31. Robbie Quirke – Toomevara
  32. Ronan Tucker – Burgess
  33. Sean Hayes – Kiladangan
  34. Sean Ryan – Templederry Kenyons
  35. Stephen O’Brien – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

