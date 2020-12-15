8 goals in Munster U20 semi-final as Tipperary take down Waterford after extra-time

Tipperary 5-18

Waterford 3-16

(After extra-time)

Tomas McCarthy reports from the Fraher Field

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Tipperary fought back from five points down to emerge from an extra time epic with Waterford in Dungarvan and set up a Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 hurling final with Cork on 23 December.

Devon Ryan delivered 2-10 for the winners. A super 66th minute strike from Premier sub Max Hackett ensured a late finish to this dramatic last four clash as it finished 2-14 apiece.

John Devane’s men goaled three times in the first period of extra time. Ryan finished one-handed to the net, Conor Bowe buried another after an assist from Hackett and Ryan shook the roof off the cobwebs as they outscored Waterford 3-4 to 0-0 in ten minutes.

2-2 full forward Michael Kiely left 4/1 underdogs Waterford five points up with eight minutes left of normal time. The Abbeyside man blasted home a stunning first half goal and added 1-2 and an assist in the second period. He buried a penalty to the top corner of the net but the Déise couldn’t hang on for a famous victory.

Stephen Gough’s side lost county senior Iarlaith Daly and sticky defender Sam Fitzgerald to injury in the second half. Fitzgerald limited Tipp star forward Conor Bowe to a point. Kiely also limped off in extra time.

Andrew Ormond scores a first-half goal for Tipperary against Waterford. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Daly started at right half back just 48 hours after appearing in the All Ireland final against Limerick as a first half substitute for injured centre back Tadhg De Burca.

Wind assisted Waterford were 1-4 to 0-2 up at the first water break. Kiely waltzed through the Tipp defence for a wonderful solo goal in the fourth minute. Alan Kirwan was then fouled for a Waterford penalty two minutes later. Aaron Browne blocked Kevin Mahony’s effort.

Three Mahony frees and a Kirwan single from play left the hosts five in front after a dominant opening quarter. As well as the penalty miss, they were also guilty of four wides. Tipperary hit back. On 17 minutes, Kian O’Kelly found Andrew Ormond and he fired to the bottom corner.

James Power replied with two in a row from play. Corner back Sam Fitzgerald, who was man marking Conor Bowe, sent over a smashing point off the hurley (1-7 to 1-3). Three Devon Ryan points (two from frees) trimmed Waterford’s advantage to two at the break (1-8 to 1-6).

Michael Kiely and Gavin Fives restored a four point gap for the home team on the restart. Devon Ryan dispatched three frees in a row but missed three as well. Waterford lost Daly to injury on 45 minutes.

Michael Kiely in action for Waterford against Tipperary's Conor Whelan. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Kiely increased his total to 1-2 as the Déise led 1-13 to 1-10 at the second water break. He was unmarkable on the edge of the square and was fouled for a penalty. The Abbeyside striker sent it to the top corner (2-13 to 1-11).

Dean Beecher denied Devon Ryan a goal in the second minute of injury time. Cormac Power put three between them with the clock ticking towards a Waterford win. Then Tipp super sub Max Hackett forced extra time in the 66th minute with an unstoppable shot to the bottom corner. Bowe and Oisin Ó Ceallaigh both missed chances to win it. Incredible drama.

Tipp won the additional twenty minutes 3-4 to 1-2. Sub Sean Hayes was sent off on a straight red card however for an off the ball incident. Cormac Power claimed a consolation goal on 77 minutes.

A general view of the Fraher Field before tonight's game. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Scorers for Tipperary: Devon Ryan 2-10 (0-8f), Conor Bowe 1-3, Andrew Ormond 1-1, Max Hackett 1-0, Kevin Maher, Kevin McCarthy, Gearoid O’Connor, James Devanney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Michael Kiely 2-2 (1-0 pen), Cormac Power 1-1, Kevin Mahony 0-4 (4fs), Alan Kirwan, James Power 0-2 each, Sam Fitzgerald, Gavin Fives, Cian Wadding, Johnny Burke, Rueben Halloran 0-1 each.

Tipperary

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

3. Conor Whelan (Carrick Davins)

4. Éanna McBride (JK Brackens)

5. Fintan Purcell (Drom-Inch)

6. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs – captain)

7. Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

8. Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Kevin McCarthy (Toomevara)

10. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)

11. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

12. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

13. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)

14. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

15. Seán Ryan (Templederry Kenyons)

Subs

19. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane) for McCormack (29)

23. Seán Hayes (Kiladangan) for Sean Ryan (41)

24. James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh) for O’Connor (46)

21. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris) for Purcell (52)

17. Darragh Flannery (Kiladangan) for McBride (63)

22. Stephen Kirwan (Burgess) for O’Kelly (70)

18. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs) for Devon Ryan (73)

Waterford

1. Dean Beecher (Tallow)

3. Tadgh Foley (Ballygunner)

2. Conor Ryan (Roanmore)

4. Sam Fitzgerald (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)

7. Luke O’Brien (Mount Sion)

5. Rory Furlong (Roanmore)

11. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

8. Paddy Leavy (Ballygunner)

9. Cian Wadding (Roanmore)

12. Rueben Halloran (De La Salle)

6. Gavin Fives (Tourin)

10. James Power (Clonea)

13. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner)

14. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)

15. Alan Kirwan (Mount Sion)

Subs

17. Johnny Burke (Dungarvan) for Halloran (38)

19. Cormac Power (Ballygunner) for Daly (45)

18. Oisin Ó Ceallaigh (An Rinn) for Kirwan (52)

23. Eoghan Reilly (Passage) for James Power (55)

20. Eamonn Ó Croitaigh (An Rinn) for Fitzgerald (59)

21. PJ Fanning (Mount Sion) for Fives (60)

10. James Power (Clonea) for Kiely (68)

12. Rueben Halloran (De La Salle) for Reilly (70)

15. Alan Kirwan (Mount Sion) for Ó Ceallaigh (70)

Referee: John O’Halloran (Limerick)

