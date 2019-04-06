This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Title celebrations on hold as Celtic suffer setback against Livingston

A win for Neil Lennon’s side coupled with a defeat for Rangers against Motherwell on Sunday would have ensured an eighth successive title.

By AFP Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 5:58 PM
1 hour ago 3,658 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4580325
Celtic players pictured after the final whistle.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Celtic players pictured after the final whistle.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CELTIC’S CHARGE TOWARDS another Scottish Premiership title was delayed by a surprise 0-0 draw against Livingston.

Neil Lennon’s side were frustrated by a string of first-half saves from Livingston keeper Liam Kelly as the visitors dug in for a point at Parkhead.

Celtic remain well on course to win an eighth successive Scottish title despite the frustrating result.

The champions sit 14 points clear of Rangers, who travel to Motherwell on Sunday, but will have to wait at least two weeks for their inevitable coronation.

Meanwhile third-placed Kilmarnock moved to within five points of Rangers with a 2-0 win over 10-man St Johnstone.

An own goal from Christopher Kane after 17 minutes set the hosts on their way, with Kris Boyd doubling their lead from the penalty spot two minutes before the break.

- © AFP, 2019

