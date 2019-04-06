Title celebrations on hold as Celtic suffer setback against Livingston

CELTIC’S CHARGE TOWARDS another Scottish Premiership title was delayed by a surprise 0-0 draw against Livingston.

Neil Lennon’s side were frustrated by a string of first-half saves from Livingston keeper Liam Kelly as the visitors dug in for a point at Parkhead.

Celtic remain well on course to win an eighth successive Scottish title despite the frustrating result.

The champions sit 14 points clear of Rangers, who travel to Motherwell on Sunday, but will have to wait at least two weeks for their inevitable coronation.

Meanwhile third-placed Kilmarnock moved to within five points of Rangers with a 2-0 win over 10-man St Johnstone.

An own goal from Christopher Kane after 17 minutes set the hosts on their way, with Kris Boyd doubling their lead from the penalty spot two minutes before the break.

